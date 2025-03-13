Minnesota Vikings 3-round mock draft: Updated projections after moving on from Sam Darnold in free agency

Sam Darnold is no longer a member of the Minnesota Vikings. If the Vikings make the playoffs next season, they could face their old quarterback. Darnold signed with the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, making him a potential yearly playoff opponent.

However, with the move over and done with, it falls on Minnesota general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to fill the QB room as JJ McCarthy is the only QB on the roster. The team also has other needs to be filled in the NFL draft.

Here's a look at what the Vikings could end up with. They only have two picks due to a prior trade.

Minnesota Vikings 2025 NFL mock draft for 3 rounds

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator

#1 - Round 1, Pick 24: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Minnesota needs firepower on offense to help JJ McCarthy thrive. The team picks up the best pass catcher available at No. 24 overall with former Penn State tight end Tyler Warren.

Warren's best season came in 2024, recording 104 catches for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns. He would likely fit in as an extra receiver with TJ Hockenson still locking down the top TE spot.

Many young QBs prefer to have safety valves to dump underneath in tough situations. The Vikings would have two valves for McCarthy with Sam Darnold gone.

#2 - Round 3, Pick 97: Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

Minnesota doesn't have a second-round pick due to a previous trade, so it ends up waiting until the third round for its next piece. The Vikings get a great one in Cam Skattebo. The team re-signed Aaron Jones this offseason but he is set to turn 31 this year. Minnesota needs another contingency plan.

Skattebo logged 5.8 yards per carry and 1711 yards in his final college season, per Sports Reference. He also lit it up in the 2024-25 College Football Playoff, proving that the moment is never too big for him. If the young Minnesota Vikings QB gets overwhelmed at any point in a game, he needs a back he can hand the ball off to on every play.

Jones should be rationed in 2025 and when he is, Skattebo should take the other carries. It might be the only way to keep the offense effective should McCarthy not duplicate Sam Darnold's production.

