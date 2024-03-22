Minnesota Vikings 7-round mock draft: 3 ways Kevin O'Connell could hit reset in 2024 NFL Draft

The Minnesota Vikings are one of the more intriguing teams heading into the 2024 NFL Draft.

Minnesota went out and traded for a second first-round pick to arm them with enough ammo to move up to select a quarterback. The Vikings lost Kirk Cousins to free agency, so drafting a QB early is key for Minnesota.

Minnesota enters the 2024 NFL Draft with nine draft picks.

Vikings 7-round mock draft 1.0

In the first version on Sportskeeda's 7-round Mock Draft Simulator, the Minnesota Vikings don't need to trade up as Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy falls to 11th overall. This would be the ideal scenario for the Vikings, who don't have to part with any future picks.

After selecting McCarthy, Minnesota used their second first-round pick on Jer'Zhan Newton, a defensive tackle from Illinois. The Vikings begin the draft by addressing two major roster issues.

Minnesota then goes wide receiver in back-to-back picks to add more weapons for McCarthy before using their final picks on special team players and depth pieces.

Vikings 7-round mock draft 2.0

In this scenario, the Minnesota Vikings use their two first-round picks and some other picks to move up to third overall to select Drake Maye out of North Carolina.

By trading for Maye, the Vikings then just have five more picks and go for positions of need by selecting D.J. James, a cornerback out of Auburn. Minnesota then gets Maye a weapon by selecting Brenden Rice, a receiver out of USC.

Vikings 7-round mock draft 3.0

In the third scenario, Minnesota once again trades up to third overall to select quarterback Drake Maye. The Bears will likely draft Caleb Williams first overall and Washington will select Jayden Daniels.

Minnesota decides to draft Maye ahead of other teams rather than waiting for McCarthy to slip to No. 11. Following the deal, the Vikings get defensive tackle Braden Fiske from Florida State, who can step in and start right away.

Minnesota then adds some offensive weapons in wide receiver Devaughn Vele out of Utah and running back Audric Estime. The Vikings also add guard Keaton Bills and cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr., who are more depth pieces.