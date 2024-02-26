Minnesota Vikings 7-round Mock Draft: Franchise trades up to land Kirk Cousins' successor

The Minnesota Vikings got additional cap relief after the NFL announced the 2024 salary cap at $255.4 million. That amount gives them $35.8 million in cap space, a sizeable value that improves their roster-building flexibility.

But aside from luring free agents, the 2024 NFL Draft is a great way to address their positional concerns. While the Vikings initially had eight draft picks, they could facilitate a trade that can bring in the quarterback who could take over from Kirk Cousins.

Here’s how the draft could unfold for this NFC North squad.

Minnesota Vikings 7-round 2024 mock draft – Day 1

Round 1, Pick 3: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

The Minnesota Vikings initially had an 11th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. But in this case, Sportskeeda’s Mock Draft Simulator agreed to a trade between the Vikings and the New England Patriots. Minnesota will give up their 2024 first and second-round picks and their 2025 first-rounder for New England’s 2024 third overall.

They will use that pick for the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner, who displayed versatility during his final year at LSU. Daniels had 3,812 passing yards, 1,134 rushing yards, and 50 touchdowns (10 rushing). The California native completed 72.2 percent of 327 passing attempts.

Securing Daniels gives the Vikings a solid succession plan at quarterback. They can still bring Kirk Cousins back, making him the starting signal-caller while Daniels learns from him. But if Cousins won’t re-sign, Kevin O’Connell will have a dynamic player behind center who could start from Day 1.

Minnesota Vikings 7-round 2024 mock draft – Day 3

Round 4, Pick 109: Michael Hall Jr., DT, Ohio State

Barring any additional trades, the Vikings will be non-participants on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft. They will continue the draft grind on Day 3, wherein they could select Hall Jr. in the fourth round.

While projected starter Harrison Phillips is still under contract, backup Khyiris Tonga will be a free agent. Losing him to another team leaves the Minnesota Vikings with Phillips as their only nose tackle. Therefore, they must find someone like Hall Jr to give him a breather.

Despite being undersized for a prototypical defensive tackle, the former Buckeye is an impressive bull-rusher thanks to his long arms and upper-body strength. That’s essential in generating pressure from the interior defensive line and improving their ability to stop the run.

Round 4, Pick 130: Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri

While Theo Jackson and John Reid are the only free-agent cornerbacks for Minnesota, they need a ton of improvement in pass defense. The Vikings ranked 24th in passing yards allowed at 234.5 per game. Drafting another cornerback could help them improve, and they could get Abrams-Draine with this pick.

He always pays attention to the ball, allowing him to break up passes at the right moment. The 2023 First Team All-SEC member is a willing tackler who can quickly cover a lot of ground.

Round 5, Pick 156: Christian Mahogany, OG, Boston College

The Minnesota Vikings might lose Dalton Risner, Chris Reed, and Austin Schlottmann to free agency. Allowing Risner to walk away will be a massive blow to their offensive line. However, drafting Christian Mahogany will be a solid contingency plan.

He has the power to dominate opposing defenders in both run and pass protection. His physicality is enough to generate gaps for running backs, and he’s a willing puller for rushing attacks to the edges. Mahogany’s physicality will be infectious to his fellow Vikings offensive linemen.

Round 5, Pick 166: Jaylen Harrell, DE, Michigan

Outside linebacker Danielle Hunter finished fifth in sacks (16.5) last season. However, he will be a free agent once the 2024 league year starts and will attract much attention from other teams. Marcus Davenport, Jonathan Bullard, and D.J. Wonnum could also sign elsewhere.

Losing all four players will be a massive talent drain for the Minnesota Vikings. But regardless of how many the Vikings could retain, selecting Harrell at this spot would be a great value. Aside from his pass-rushing ability, he also has the speed to drop in coverage without losing a step.

Round 6, Pick 179: Devontez Walker, WR, North Carolina

The Vikings have a dynamic receiving duo in Jordan Addison and Justin Jefferson. However, Charley Walters of The Pioneer Press reported that Minnesota could make Jefferson available for trade if they were unwilling to meet his contract demands.

Jefferson departing from the Minnesota Vikings leaves a massive hole in their wideout depth chart. But whether Jefferson stays, the Vikings will benefit from selecting Walker with this pick. He’s a big target who collected 699 yards and seven touchdowns for North Carolina last season.

O’Connell can find something for his big-play threat, who averaged 17 yards per reception for the Tar Heels.

Round 7, Pick 228: Daijun Edwards, RB, Georgia

As good as Minnesota was in run defense, they were among the worst rushing offenses last season. After Dalvin Cook’s departure, they averaged 91.4 yards per game, the fourth-worst in the league. Alexander Mattison and Ty Chandler failed to prove they are worthy of being the full-time starter.

However, the Minnesota Vikings can raise the challenge by drafting Daijun Edwards. The former Georgia standout had 1,650 yards and 20 touchdowns in his last two seasons with the Bulldogs. His presence could push Chandler and Mattison to play better. Otherwise, Edwards has the talent to be their top running back.