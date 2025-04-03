Minnesota Vikings 7-round mock draft: Updated projections ahead of J.J. McCarthy’s first season as team’s starter

The Minnesota Vikings are rolling with quarterback J.J. McCarthy as their starting quarterback for the 2025 season after the former Michigan QB was drafted in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

The Vikings lost McCarthy to a torn meniscus prior to the campaign and in his absence Sam Darnold was excellent, leading Minnesota to a 14-3 season where they were swiftly eliminated in the NFC wild-card round by the L.A. Rams.

As they look to make it back to the postseason with McCarthy at the helm, the Vikings let Darnold leave in free agency to the Seattle Seahawks, as well as releasing the likes of G Dalton Risner and CB Stephon Gilmore.

Minnesota re-signed RB Aaron Jones to a two-year deal, as well as the signings of RB Jordan Mason, G Will Fries and DT pairing Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen.

With such a heavy investment, the Vikings are in a position to win now, but hold only four picks in the 2025 NFL draft, including the 24th overall pick in round one.

Minnesota Vikings NFL mock draft for seven rounds

Sportskeeda NFL Mock Draft Simulator - Minnesota Vikings

#1 - Round 1, Pick 24: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

NFL: Malaki Starks at the combine - Source: Imagn

With their first selection in the 2025 NFL draft, the Sportskeeda NFL Mock Draft Simulator has the Vikings taking Georgia S Malaki Starks. Starks is seen as one of the best prospects in the entire draft, with his football IQ and playmaking skills constantly on show whilst with the Bulldogs.

Minnesota lost starting S Cam Bynum in free agency as he moved to the Colts, so grabbing arguably the best safety in the draft is a shrewd move by the Vikings.

#2 - Round 3, Pick 97: Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary

NFL: Charles Grant at the combine - Source: Imagn

The Vikings don't have their second pick until round three, and we have them taking OT Charles Grant out of William & Mary 97th overall.

Grant's 97.2 PFF grade was second amongst all OTs in 2024 and his athleticism will make scouts stand up and take note. However, having spent all five collegiate seasons at the FCS level, the question will be whether he can adapt at the NFL level.

PFF said on Grant: "Grant's athleticism gives him a ton of raw potential. His lower body is a true asset, and he could develop into a solid contributor if he adds some upper-body strength and refines his hand technique."

#3 - Round 5, Pick 139: Zah Frazier, CB, UTSA

NFL: Zah Frazier at the combine - Source: Imagn

The Sportskeeda NFL Mock Draft Simulator has the Vikings addressing their secondary for the second time this draft with CB Zah Frazier out of UTSA.

Frazier will turn 25 during the 2025 NFL season, but his speed, length and production were on show last season at UTSA. Frazier led the FBS with 15 passes defensed and six interceptions on his way to being named First-team All-American Athletic Conference.

#4 - Round 6, Pick 187: Tyler Baron, EDGE, Miami

NFL: Tyler Baron at the combine - Source: Imagn

With their final selection in this mock, the Vikings select EDGE Tyler Baron from Miami. Baron transferred from Tennessee before 2024 and led the team in TFLs (11) and sacks (5.5). He also totalled 38 tackles and forced a fumble.

Baron could join the Vikings and learn his trade alongside veteran stars Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen, gaining vital experience during his rookie campaign.

