Minnesota Vikings injury report: Latest on Gabriel Murphy, Aaron Jones, Sam Darnold and more for Week 11

The Minnesota Vikings are having a solid 2024 season. They have compiled a 7-2 record and look well-placed to make the playoffs in the ongoing NFL season.

Ahead of their Week 11 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, let's examine some key players listed on the final injury report.

Minnesota Vikings injury report

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Gabriel Murphy's injury update

According to CBS Sports, Gabriel Murphy will not play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The linebacker has been dealing with a knee injury for some time.

Murphy did participate in the Vikings' last two training sessions for the week. However, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell is taking his time before allowing him to partake in an actual regular-season game.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Aaron Jones' injury update

According to CBS Sports, Aaron Jones has been cleared to play on Sunday. The veteran running back goes into the game against the Titans without an injury designation.

Jones started the week on the injury report due to a rib injury. However, he has since been passed fit and will be the Vikings' RB1 against the out-of-form Titans.

Expand Tweet

Sam Darnold's injury update

According to Yahoo Sports, Sam Darnold will play on Sunday. The veteran quarterback appeared as a limited participant in the Minnesota Vikings' training this week due to a right-hand injury.

However, it now looks like the resurgent QB will brave the injury and feature against the Titans. Darnold will get the chance to ramp up his stats against a Titans side that has consistently failed to perform in the 2024 regular season.

Josh Oliver's injury update

According to CBS Sports, Josh Oliver was limited in practice on Wedensday and Thursday but was a full participant on Friday and is set to feature against the Titans. Oliver appeared on the injury report due to wrist and hand injuries.

The tight end has needed to step up in the 2024 season due to the initial absence of star TE T.J. Hockenson. However, since Hockenson's return, the Minnesota Vikings tight end group has looked stacked and more assured. Sam Darnold will likely rely on the unit and Justin Jefferson in Sunday's contest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback