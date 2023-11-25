Minnesota Vikings injury report: Latest on Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson, and more for Week 12

The Minnesota Vikings will face off against the Chicago Bears in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season. On paper, the Vikings are significant favorites. However, we are at the stage of the season where every team plays with a fire in their belly.

The Vikings (6-5) have a solid record, which could have been better if not for numerous injury issues. So many of the Vikings' stars have suffered significant injuries in 2023, and this has affected the team's chemistry heading into Week 12.

In this article, we will showcase the team's latest injury report and give updates on two major players. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Minnesota Vikings Week 12 injury report

According to the Minnesota Vikings official website, the franchise has six players on their injury report ahead of the game against the Bears.

Of the six players injured, three were limited participants in Friday's training, while the other three were full participants. The limited participants were Akayleb Evans, T.J. Hockenson and Justin Jefferson. The full participants were Brian Asamoah, Jaren Hall, and Nick Mullens. Each of the players is listed as unspecified, so there's a good chance that they'll be available for action in Week 12.

Justin Jefferson's injury update

Minnesota Vikings superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson has been out of action since Week 4. The perennial All-Pro pass catcher suffered the first significant injury of his NFL career and has been on ice since.

Ahead of the Bears game, Jefferson said that he is still determining whether he will play against the Bears. Furthermore, he is upset about the thousands of people who have messaged him over the past month on social media.

T.J. Hockenson injury update

As for T.J. Hockenson, the tight end has been limited in practice all week due to a niggling ribs injury. The pass catcher has been dealing with the injury since Week 9, even though he has appeared in the last two games.

While the Vikings fans have been more concerned with the availability of Justin Jefferson, Hockenson's health is a point of concern heading closer to the off-season. The reason is that even if Hockenson is rejoined by Jefferson on Monday against the Bears, the experienced tight end should be one of incumbent QB Joshua Dobbs' top options in the passing game.