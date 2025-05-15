  • home icon
  Minnesota Vikings schedule 2025: Game-by-game win-loss record predictions for all 17 games

By Arnold
Modified May 15, 2025 14:22 GMT
The Minnesota Vikings' schedule for the 2025 regular season was released on Wednesday. The Vikings are tipped to make the playoffs next season, but will face some stern tests along the way.

Ahead of the 2025 season, we have used Sportskeeda's Playoff Predictor tool to project Minnesota's game-by-game results.

Minnesota Vikings 2025 schedule

Here's a look at the Vikings' full schedule for the 2025 NFL season:

  • Week 1, Sept. 8: at Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC ("Monday Night Football")
  • Week 2, Sept. 14: vs. Atlanta Falcons, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC ("Sunday Night Football")
  • Week 3, Sept. 21: vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
  • Week 4, Sept. 28: at Pittsburgh Steelers, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network (Dublin, Ireland)
  • Week 5, Oct. 5: at Cleveland Browns, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network (London, England)
  • Week 6: BYE
  • Week 7, Oct. 19: vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
  • Week 8, Oct. 23: at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video ("Thursday Night Football")
  • Week 9, Nov. 2: at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
  • Week 10, Nov. 9: vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
  • Week 11, Nov. 16: vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
  • Week 12, Nov. 23: at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
  • Week 13, Nov. 30: at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox
  • Week 14, Dec. 7: vs. Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
  • Week 15, Dec. 14: at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET. NBC ("Sunday Night Football")
  • Week 16, Dec. 21: at New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
  • Week 17 (Christmas): vs. Detroit Lions, 4:30 p.m. ET, Netflix
  • Week 18, TBD: vs. Green Bay Packers, TBD, TBD
Minnesota Vikings 2025: Game-by-game prediction

Week 1: Vikings at Bears

Prediction: 39-29

Week 2: Vikings vs. Falcons

Prediction: 21-15

Week 3: Vikings vs. Bengals

Prediction: 32-26

Week 4: Vikings at Steelers

Prediction: 33-20

Week 5: Vikings at Browns

Prediction: 20-16

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: Vikings vs. Eagles

Prediction: 28-24

Week 8: Vikings at Chargers

Prediction: 15-16

Week 9: Vikings at Lions

Prediction: 16-15

Week 10: Vikings vs. Ravens

Prediction: 23-19

Week 11: Vikings vs. Bears

Prediction: 32-17

Week 12: Vikings at Packers

Prediction: 16-18

Week 13: Vikings at Seahawks

Prediction: 26-32

Week 14: Vikings vs. Commanders

Prediction: 16-22

Week 15: Vikings at Cowboys

Prediction: 21-18

Week 16: Vikings at Giants

Prediction: 31-26

Week 17: Vikings vs. Lions

Prediction: 14-15

Week 18: Vikings vs. Packers

Prediction: 22-16

Image via Sportskeeda
Image via Sportskeeda

Minnesota Vikings' 2025 predicted regular season record

Sportskeeda's Playoff Predictor tool has projected the Minnesota Vikings to finish the 2025 season with a 12-5 record in the regular season. They are projected to win the NFC North title, which will qualify them for the playoffs.

The projections show that Minnesota will earn the No. 3 seed to face the Detroit Lions in the wild-card round.

Arnold

Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

