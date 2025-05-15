Minnesota Vikings schedule 2025: Game-by-game win-loss record predictions for all 17 games

The Minnesota Vikings' schedule for the 2025 regular season was released on Wednesday. The Vikings are tipped to make the playoffs next season, but will face some stern tests along the way.

Ahead of the 2025 season, we have used Sportskeeda's Playoff Predictor tool to project Minnesota's game-by-game results.

Minnesota Vikings 2025 schedule

Here's a look at the Vikings' full schedule for the 2025 NFL season:

Week 1 , Sept. 8: at Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC ("Monday Night Football")

, Sept. 8: at Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC ("Monday Night Football") Week 2 , Sept. 14: vs. Atlanta Falcons, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC ("Sunday Night Football")

, Sept. 14: vs. Atlanta Falcons, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC ("Sunday Night Football") Week 3 , Sept. 21: vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

, Sept. 21: vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET, CBS Week 4 , Sept. 28: at Pittsburgh Steelers, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network (Dublin, Ireland)

, Sept. 28: at Pittsburgh Steelers, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network (Dublin, Ireland) Week 5 , Oct. 5: at Cleveland Browns, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network (London, England)

, Oct. 5: at Cleveland Browns, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network (London, England) Week 6 : BYE

: BYE Week 7 , Oct. 19: vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

, Oct. 19: vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET, Fox Week 8 , Oct. 23: at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video ("Thursday Night Football")

, Oct. 23: at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video ("Thursday Night Football") Week 9 , Nov. 2: at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

, Nov. 2: at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET, Fox Week 10 , Nov. 9: vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

, Nov. 9: vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET, Fox Week 11 , Nov. 16: vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

, Nov. 16: vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET, Fox Week 12 , Nov. 23: at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

, Nov. 23: at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. ET, Fox Week 13 , Nov. 30: at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox

, Nov. 30: at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox Week 14 , Dec. 7: vs. Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

, Dec. 7: vs. Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. ET, Fox Week 15 , Dec. 14: at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET. NBC ("Sunday Night Football")

, Dec. 14: at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET. NBC ("Sunday Night Football") Week 16 , Dec. 21: at New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

, Dec. 21: at New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET, Fox Week 17 (Christmas): vs. Detroit Lions, 4:30 p.m. ET, Netflix

(Christmas): vs. Detroit Lions, 4:30 p.m. ET, Netflix Week 18, TBD: vs. Green Bay Packers, TBD, TBD

Minnesota Vikings 2025: Game-by-game prediction

Week 1: Vikings at Bears

Prediction: 39-29

Week 2: Vikings vs. Falcons

Prediction: 21-15

Week 3: Vikings vs. Bengals

Prediction: 32-26

Week 4: Vikings at Steelers

Prediction: 33-20

Week 5: Vikings at Browns

Prediction: 20-16

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: Vikings vs. Eagles

Prediction: 28-24

Week 8: Vikings at Chargers

Prediction: 15-16

Week 9: Vikings at Lions

Prediction: 16-15

Week 10: Vikings vs. Ravens

Prediction: 23-19

Week 11: Vikings vs. Bears

Prediction: 32-17

Week 12: Vikings at Packers

Prediction: 16-18

Week 13: Vikings at Seahawks

Prediction: 26-32

Week 14: Vikings vs. Commanders

Prediction: 16-22

Week 15: Vikings at Cowboys

Prediction: 21-18

Week 16: Vikings at Giants

Prediction: 31-26

Week 17: Vikings vs. Lions

Prediction: 14-15

Week 18: Vikings vs. Packers

Prediction: 22-16

Minnesota Vikings' 2025 predicted regular season record

Sportskeeda's Playoff Predictor tool has projected the Minnesota Vikings to finish the 2025 season with a 12-5 record in the regular season. They are projected to win the NFC North title, which will qualify them for the playoffs.

The projections show that Minnesota will earn the No. 3 seed to face the Detroit Lions in the wild-card round.

