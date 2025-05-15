Minnesota Vikings schedule 2025: Game-by-game win-loss record predictions for all 17 games

The Minnesota Vikings' schedule for the 2025 regular season was released on Wednesday. The Vikings are tipped to make the playoffs next season, but will face some stern tests along the way.
Ahead of the 2025 season, we have used Sportskeeda's Playoff Predictor tool to project Minnesota's game-by-game results.
Minnesota Vikings 2025 schedule
Here's a look at the Vikings' full schedule for the 2025 NFL season:
- Week 1, Sept. 8: at Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC ("Monday Night Football")
- Week 2, Sept. 14: vs. Atlanta Falcons, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC ("Sunday Night Football")
- Week 3, Sept. 21: vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
- Week 4, Sept. 28: at Pittsburgh Steelers, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network (Dublin, Ireland)
- Week 5, Oct. 5: at Cleveland Browns, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network (London, England)
- Week 6: BYE
- Week 7, Oct. 19: vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
- Week 8, Oct. 23: at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video ("Thursday Night Football")
- Week 9, Nov. 2: at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
- Week 10, Nov. 9: vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
- Week 11, Nov. 16: vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
- Week 12, Nov. 23: at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
- Week 13, Nov. 30: at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox
- Week 14, Dec. 7: vs. Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
- Week 15, Dec. 14: at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET. NBC ("Sunday Night Football")
- Week 16, Dec. 21: at New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
- Week 17 (Christmas): vs. Detroit Lions, 4:30 p.m. ET, Netflix
- Week 18, TBD: vs. Green Bay Packers, TBD, TBD
Minnesota Vikings 2025: Game-by-game prediction
Week 1: Vikings at Bears
Prediction: 39-29
Week 2: Vikings vs. Falcons
Prediction: 21-15
Week 3: Vikings vs. Bengals
Prediction: 32-26
Week 4: Vikings at Steelers
Prediction: 33-20
Week 5: Vikings at Browns
Prediction: 20-16
Week 6: BYE
Week 7: Vikings vs. Eagles
Prediction: 28-24
Week 8: Vikings at Chargers
Prediction: 15-16
Week 9: Vikings at Lions
Prediction: 16-15
Week 10: Vikings vs. Ravens
Prediction: 23-19
Week 11: Vikings vs. Bears
Prediction: 32-17
Week 12: Vikings at Packers
Prediction: 16-18
Week 13: Vikings at Seahawks
Prediction: 26-32
Week 14: Vikings vs. Commanders
Prediction: 16-22
Week 15: Vikings at Cowboys
Prediction: 21-18
Week 16: Vikings at Giants
Prediction: 31-26
Week 17: Vikings vs. Lions
Prediction: 14-15
Week 18: Vikings vs. Packers
Prediction: 22-16
Minnesota Vikings' 2025 predicted regular season record
Sportskeeda's Playoff Predictor tool has projected the Minnesota Vikings to finish the 2025 season with a 12-5 record in the regular season. They are projected to win the NFC North title, which will qualify them for the playoffs.
The projections show that Minnesota will earn the No. 3 seed to face the Detroit Lions in the wild-card round.
