Minnesota Vikings Top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2025 NFL Draft prospects meeting with Kevin O'Connell and Co.

The Minnesota Vikings had a phenomenal 2024 regular season. The Vikings made the playoffs after stellar performances from Sam Darnold, Justin Jefferson and their lockdown defense. However, they were knocked out of the postseason by the Los Angeles Rams.

Ad

The Vikings have since been active in free agency, finding ways to consolidate a potentially perennial playoff roster. Next up for Kevin O'Connell's team is the 2025 NFL Draft.

With the draft less than a month away, the Vikings are set to host their annual "Top 30" visit. Here we will look at the players set to visit Minnesota in the lead-up to the draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Minnesota Vikings Top 30 visits tracker

These are the Top 30 prospects set to visit the Minnesota Vikings in 2025:

Brashard Smith, Running Back, SMU Mustangs

Derrick Harmon, Defensive Lineman, Oregon Ducks

Jacob Bayer, Center, Arkansas State Red Wolves

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Running Back, Arizona Wildcats

The Vikings are hosting two running backs, one defensive lineman and a center. The team will meet with these players before making their draft selections.

These are the Vikings' picks in this year's draft:

Ad

Round 1: No. 24 overall

Round 3: No. 97 (Compensatory Pick)

Round 5: No. 139 (from the Cleveland Browns)

Round 6: No. 187 (from the San Francisco 49ers)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Prospect to watch

Brashard Smith, Running Back, SMU Mustangs

The Vikings are meeting with SMU hotshot running back Brashard Smith in the lead-up to this year's draft. Kevin O'Connell will evaluate the dual-role back and the team will examine whether his skill set fits the Vikings' system.

Smith is an explosive runner with impressive acceleration and top-end speed. These traits made him a nightmare for opposing defenses at the collegiate level.

Ad

Furthermore, he has great hands thanks to his background as a receiver. He is a top-notch receiving threat straight out of the backfield. Plus, his versatility will give the Vikings the option of lining him up in an array of positions.

Smith's biggest flaw is his lack of elite NFL size for the running back position. Plus, his ball security could use some fine-tuning at the highest level.

Smith is seen as a potential Day 2 pick in this year's draft. Hence, the Vikings could fill up a more pressing need in the first round before choosing him later in the draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback