Minnesota Vikings 2021 training camp dates, schedule, location, tickets & more

The Minnesota Vikings open their training camp on July 28 ahead of an intriguing season. Minnesota will be celebrating the 61st training camp in franchise history. At the same time, Kirk Cousins and co will enter their fourth training camp at the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center.

Minnesota will welcome fans for 14 practices. The Vikings will also have joint practices with the Denver Broncos. Here is a complete guide to the Minnesota Vikings' 2021 training camp schedule.

Critical dates for the Minnesota Vikings' training camp

Wednesday, July 28 - First full-team ramp up practice

Saturday, July 31 - Night practice in TCO stadium

Monday, August 2 - First padded practice

Saturday, August 7 - U.S. Bank Stadium Scrimmage (Frontline Heroes Theme Day)

Wednesday, August 11 - Joint practice session with the Denver Broncos

Thursday, August 12 - Second joint practice with the Denver Broncos

Minnesota Vikings attendance information for training camp

Minnesota Vikings Training Camp

Minnesota will open the TCO Performance Center to fans for free, with a capacity set at 5,000. Fans can reserve up to four tickets for a maximum of two days.

The night practice session will have a maximum capacity of 7,000, and the U.S. Bank Stadium Scrimmage will allow 20,000 NFL fans in attendance. There's no limit on the paid digital ticket purchases.

Minnesota Vikings premiere practice ticket information

Saturday, July 31, Night practice at TCO Stadium, 7:00 PM EST

Tickets: $10 for adults, $5 for children under 17, and children under 36 inches are free

Saturday, August 7, U.S. Bank Stadium Scrimmage

Tickets: $20 for adults, $10 for children under 17, and children under 36 inches are free

Wednesday and Thursday, August 11-12, Joint Practice with Denver Broncos

Tickets: $10 for adults, $5 for children under 17, and children under 36 inches are free

Parking

Digital parking passes will be available at $10 per vehicle and can be purchased when fans reserve their tickets. Any time after that, parking passes will be available at $20 per vehicle. Fans will also have the option to use Rideshare drop-off and pickup.

Seating

Bleachers are located adjacent to the Lan O'Lakes practice fields. The bleacher seats are also available for purchase. ADA accommodations have been made available for fans.

COVID-19 safety protocols

With the NFL and NFLPA protocols, players will not be available for in-person autograph signings.

The 2021 U.S. Bank Training Camp will follow all state, local, NFL and NFLPA COVID-19 protocols. The Minnesota Vikings will not require unvaccinated fans to wear masks during training camp.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha