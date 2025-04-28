Minnesota Vikings undrafted free agents signings tracker after 2025 NFL draft

The 2025 NFL draft is in the books and the Minnesota Vikings were relatively quiet, given they only had five picks in the seven rounds. Amid the many big storylines ongoing, the Vikings pulled in some great new talent, spotlighted by first-round pick, Ohio State offensive lineman, Donovan Jackson.

Minnesota followed that up in Round 3 with Maryland receiver Tai Felton and Georgia defensive end Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins in Round 5. They then took Penn State linebacker Kobe King and Pittsburgh tight end Gavin Bartholomew back-to-back in Round 6. Additionally, the franchise has been busy picking up undrafted free agents and has added 19.

Let's examine the UDFAs they have signed this year.

Minnesota Vikings 2025 undrafted free agents tracker

The Vikings declared after that they have signed the 19 undrafted free agents listed below:

1) Max Brosmer, quarterback, Minnesota

2) Dontae Fleming, wide receiver, Tulane

3) Silas Bolden, wide receiver, Texas

4) Tre Stewart, running back, Jacksonville State

5) Ben Yurosek, tight end, Georgia

6) Bryson Nesbit, tight end, North Carolina

7) Logan Brown, offensive lineman, Kansas

8) Joe Huber, offensive lineman, Wisconsin

9) Tyler Batty, defensive end, BYU

10) Chaz Chambliss, defensive end, Georgia

11) Zemaiah Vaughn, cornerback, Utah

12) Oscar Chapman, punter, Auburn

13) Zeke Correll, offensive lineman, North Carolina State

14) Keenan Garber, cornerback, Kansas State

15) Austin Keys, linebacker, Auburn

16) Robert Lewis, wide receiver, Auburn

17) Dorian Mausi, linebacker, Auburn

18) Mishael Powell, safety, Miami (FL)

19) Alex Williams, defensive lineman, Middle Tennessee

Max Brosmer's signing is likely the UDFA acquisition that garnered the most attention from fans. During his lone season at Minnesota in 2024, the quarterback recorded 2,828 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and only six interceptions, breaking the school record for most completions in a season with 268.

Silas Bolden, in his single season at Texas, recorded 23 receptions for 267 yards and a touchdown in 2024. He also returned a punt for a score from 75 yards out against Arizona State in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff.

Tre Stewart finished eighth in the nation with 117 running yards per game in one season at Jacksonville State, earning him a spot on the first team all-conference. He also had the third-most rushing touchdowns in the nation with 25.

Ben Yurosek had a breakthrough season at Stanford in 2021, collecting 42 receptions for 653 yards and three touchdowns. He played in Georgia in 2024 after an injury-riddled final year at Stanford. He only caught 15 passes for 185 yards in 14 games in his last year in college.

Bryson Nesbit was with North Carolina for four years. Playing with Drake Maye, he had his best season in 2023, hauling in 41 passes for 585 yards and five scores in 12 games.

Logan Brown, who started 11 games at Kansas in 2024 and earned an overall PFF grade of 82.5, was initially projected to be a fifth or sixth-round pick. It's a surprise that he went undrafted.

Similar to Brown, defensive end Tyler Batty being overlooked was unexpected. He recorded 224 tackles, 34 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles and two interceptions during his five years at BYU.

Chaz Chambliss was part of the Georgia team that won two national championships. During his four seasons in college, he recorded 86 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and nine sacks while starting 25 of 54 games.

A recap of the Minnesota Vikings 2025 NFL Draft picks

Round 1, No. 24: Donovan Jackson, G (Ohio State)

Round 3, No. 102: Tai Felton, WR (Maryland)

Round 5, No. 139: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DL (Georgia)

Round 6, No. 201: Kobe King, LB (Penn State)

Round 6, No. 202: Gavin Bartholomew, TE (Pittsburgh)

