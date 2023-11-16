Minnesota Vikings Week 11 injury report: Latest on Justin Jefferson, K.J. Osborn and more for SNF

The Minnesota Vikings will be up against an in-form Denver Broncos in Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season. The Vikings have been ravaged by injuries to key players all season, and they will need to be on their A-game against the Sean Payton-coached side.

The Broncos have been phenomenal in the last two weeks, getting wins over the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills in Weeks 9 and 10. They are on a three-game winning streak and would fancy their chances against a Minnesota side missing franchise QB Kirk Cousins for the rest of the season.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Live Stream: FuboTV and DAZN

Time: 8:20 PM

TV Channel: NBC

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Where: Empire Field, Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado

Minnesota Vikings Week 11 injury report

According to the Minnesota Vikings website, the team has 12 players on their injury report ahead of their Week 11 matchup against the surging Denver Broncos.

The players on the injury report are Akayleb Evans, Greg Joseph, Alexander Mattison, Brian Asamoah, Jaren Hall, T.J. Hockenson, Justin Jefferson, Nick Mullens, Joshua Dobbs, Dean Lowry, K.J. Osborn, and Chris Reed. These players are dealing with various niggling issues, but it's too early to rule any of them out for the Broncos game. Hence, their status remains unspecified heading into Week 11.

Justin Jefferson's injury update

According to Jonathan Harrison of Sports Illustrated, Justin Jefferson could make his long-awaited return on Sunday night against the Broncos.

According to Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell:

"Justin Jefferson is going to do more at training, and we will see how he responds to that, some more tomorrow and then throughout the week. We are kind of in that day-to-day ramping-up phase now. We will determine if it is not possible at all to have him for this weekend."

"We will determine that and take it one day at a time and then assess it with the doctors. I can tell you, he is pumped to get back going, and he is doing everything in his power to do that."

Hence, while Jefferson is doing all he can to get back on the Gridiron, the final decision lies with the coaching and medical departments.

K.J. Osborn injury update

As for K.J. Osborn, according to the RotoWire Staff at CBS Sports, head coach O'Connell expects the player to suit up on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Osborn has been out of action since he was taken off the field following a concussion in Week 9. The pacy wideout has cleared concussion protocol, and barring any unforeseen events, he should be on the Gridiron against the Broncos.