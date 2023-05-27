Popular Madden streamer MMG took a light-hearted dig at the Super Bowl LVII victory of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

He jested that the two-time Super Bowl MVP’s embattled brother, Jackson Mahomes, might have had a hand in the Chiefs’ second Super Bowl win in four years.

MMG said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Patrick Mahomes broke a 20-year curse where the player to win the regular season MVP never went on to win the Super Bowl. So, let's clap it up for the refs for ensuring that Patrick Mafraud would make it all the way to the big game.”

But he quickly countered that argument by adding:

“I'm kidding; I’m kidding, I'm not a delusional Eagles fan. Okay, now Jackson Mahomes might have been slipping the refs a little something under the table. What that was, I don't know.”

"But you can't deny that Patrick Mahomes threw three touchdowns, no interceptions, 180 passing yards, and had half a leg. He's a savage. What’s cool about this, too, is he gets a Super Bowl MVP card, and he should also get a regular season MVP card.”

MMG also went on to praise Patrick Mahomes’ “absurd” attributes on Madden, particularly his speed (94), throw power (98), and throw under pressure (99). He also used the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player in the game included in his YouTube video.

Mahomes re-injured his ankle in the first half of Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles. But like their victory in Super Bowl LIV, he willed the Chiefs to overcome a 10-point halftime deficit to become world champions again.

Patrick Mahomes’ brother's legal troubles

While the older Mahomes is conquering football by possibly ushering in the NFL’s newest dynasty, Jackson Mahomes is dealing with legal issues stemming from his recent actions.

Aspen Vaughn, a restaurant owner in Kansas City, accused the younger Mahomes of aggravated sexual battery after allegedly forcing her to kiss him thrice. He also faces misdemeanor battery for pushing a restaurant crew and warning him not to enter the room.

JPAFootball @jasrifootball Here’s video footage that could back up the restaraunt owner’s claims against Jackson Mahomes



“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere, and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying ‘what are you doing?’ and then he did it two more times”

Here’s video footage that could back up the restaraunt owner’s claims against Jackson Mahomes“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere, and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying ‘what are you doing?’ and then he did it two more times”https://t.co/rPggKmBDK2

After an initial court hearing, Jackson Mahomes was set free on a $100,000 bond. However, he cannot consume alcoholic beverages and must undergo drug testing. He was also permitted to contact identified witnesses.

Meanwhile, the five-time Pro Bowl quarterback also took a shot from Arizona-based sports journalist Makayla Perkins for choosing to discuss the Arizona Coyotes’ potential relocation.

Patrick Mahomes did address Jackson Mahomes’ actions, saying that it’s a personal thing he keeps to himself.

Poll : 0 votes