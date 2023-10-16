MNF Cowboys vs Chargers injury report for Week 6: Latest on Tony Pollard, Austin Ekeler and more 

Monday Night Football marks the last chance for fantasy owners to get any points, so the status of Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers players is of the utmost importance. Anyone holding out or hoping for a miracle or needing a few points to win is certainly hoping there's no unforeseen injuries, or else they'll have to drop a star player or risk losing the game. Here's the full injury report.

Dallas Cowboys injury report for Week 6 Monday Night Football

The Dallas Cowboys have a few injuries to deal with, including a couple of inactives:

Chuma Edoga, G, Illness (Questionable)

Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Neck/Concussion (OUT)

Juanyeh Thomas, DB, Hamstring (Doubtful)

There are some other injuries that are "unspecified", which means they're more than likely going to play with no designation. That includes running back Tony Pollard, who's been dealing with a shoulder but has been in full practice for the last two practices.

Tony Pollard is active for MNF

Other injuries include:

Zack Martin, G, Rest

Tyler Biadasz, C, Ankle

Stephon Gilmore, CB, Rest

Malik Hooker, FS, Shoulder

Tyron Smith, OT, Knee

Kevontae Turpin, Ankle

All these players are expected to play on Monday Night Football.

Los Angeles Chargers injury report for Week 6 Monday Night Football

The Los Angeles Chargers also have a few key injuries to deal with as they go into this game:

Joey Bosa, LB, Toe (Questionable)

Alohi Gilman, S, Heel (Doubtful)

Deane Leonard, CB, Hamstring (Doubtful)

Donald Parham (Doubtful)

Nick Williams, DT, Ankle (Questionable)

Other injuries do not have a designation, which suggests that they're all ready to go. That includes running back Austin Ekeler, who has been suffering from an ankle injury. He's been a full participant in practice.

Others include:

Derwin James, S, Hamstring

Justin Herbert, QB, Finger

Rashawn Slater, OT

All these players are expected to be on the field as well.

What time and channel is Cowboys vs Chargers on tonight?

The Monday Night Football matchup will begin at 8:30 pm EST on ESPN. This is the standard start time and channel for all MNF matchups. Manningcast is not active on ESPN2 tonight. They will return in Week 7 for the Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers.