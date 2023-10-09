MNF Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 5 Raiders vs Packers: Davante Adams, Christian Watson in the spotlight for fantasy football

Week 5 of the 2023 fantasy football season will conclude when the Las Vegas Raiders host the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football. The Raiders enter the contest in desperate need of a victory as they are currently on a three-game losing streak after winning their first game of the season. The Packers have split their four games this year, so they will be looking to avoid a losing record.

Many fantasy football managers will be looking for their Monday night miracles this week as they speculate their final lineup decisions. This specific matchup offers many interesting options that are often fringe starters in many weeks. Making wise decisions on these types of players can often be the difference between winning and losing.

Navigating this process can sometimes be challenging for most managers, but using the Start/Sit Optimizer makes it much easier. This valuable tool analyzes all of the various factors for any fantasy football player, including recent individual performances and direct weekly matchups, to give informed suggestions when finalizing lineups.

Using the help of the Optimizer, the following list was generated to outline which players to target, and others to avoid, when setting lineups for any player involved in Week 5 Monday Night Football.

Monday Night Football Week 5 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em fantasy football

Week 5 MNF WRs

With the exception of a short list of a few elite players that can be started every week in fantasy football, regardless of their specific matchup, the majority of players should only be started in favorable situations, as compared to other relevant options in a similar tier. Managers should use the Optimizer to help them break all of this down, while also paying close attention to all injuries ahead of any matchup.

Injuries can significantly impact the outlook of any fantasy football player in a given week. This includes their own injuries, as well as to their teammates and the opposing team as well, potentially affecting their workload and direct matchup. Several such injury situations should be monitored prior to the official kickoff between the Las Vegas Raiders and Green Bay Packers.

The Raiders are expected to get quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo back in Week 5 after he was out with a concussion last week, allowing rookie Aidan O'Connell to get his first start. Superstar wide receiver Davante Adams is currently questionable to play after being limited in practice, but is likely motivated to suit up against his former team.

The Packers have listed Aaron Jones as questionable, as they did last week, but he is likely to play through his injury again this week. Both teams are also dealing with key injuries on their defensive units, opening the door for potentially larger fantasy football production. All of these factors and many more were considered when making the following list of starts and sits.

MNF Week 5 Fantasy Football Start 'Em Picks

Jordan Love

Jordan Love has quietly been one of the most quarterbacks during the 2023 fantasy football season so far. He has finished among the top 16 quarterbacks in each of his four games this year, including two top-six finishes. He's a solid option against the Raiders, who rank in the bottom half of the NFL in fantasy points per game allowed to quarterbacks.

Josh Jacobs

After leading the NFL in rushing yards last year, Josh Jacobs is off to a much slower start to the 2023 NFL season. He has still been a relatively solid fantasy football running back, despite failing to eclipse 100 rushing yards in any game this year so far. He still needs to be started in Week 5 fantasy lineups, especially against the Packers' bottom-ten rush defense.

Aaron Jones

As long as Aaron Jones is active for Monday Night Football, which he's expected to be, he makes for a solid starter in fantasy lineups. He played in only 35 per cent of the snaps last week as he works his way back from a hamstring injury, but the additional rest this week could result in more usage during the game. The Raiders rank in the bottom 12 in defending receiving backs, giving Jones an excellent fantasy matchup.

Davante Adams

This is likely the game that Davante Adams is looking forward to the most, facing off against his former team, that traded him away, for the first time. He has been severely limited this week with a shoulder injury, completely missing all but one practice session ahead of the game. He's still expected to be available, and his additional motivation could result in a huge day.

Romeo Doubs

With Christian Watson returning from injury, he will likely cut into Romeo Doubs' target share moving forward. This makes Doubs a bit riskier than usual in Week 5, but his solid production still earns him a spot in fantasy lineups this week. He has finished among the top 20 wide receivers in PPR leagues in three of his four games this year.

Christian Watson

After initially being listed as questionable, Christian Watson shed his injury tag for Week 5. This isn't much of a surprise as he made his return from a hamstring injury last week. He was used sparingly in his first game back, recording just two receptions on four targets, but he did score a touchdown. The healthier he gets, the more exciting his fantasy football outlook becomes.

Luke Musgrave

Most tight ends are extremely inconsistent in fantasy football, including Luke Musgrave this year. He has finished among the top ten tight ends twice this season, but outside of the top 35 in his other two games. He will carry a low floor into his Week 5 game, but has a favorable matchup against the Raiders, who are allowing the 12th most fantasy points per game to tight ends.

MNF Week 5 Fantasy Football Sit 'Em Picks

Jimmy Garoppolo

Despite being expected to make his return from a concussion in Week 5, Jimmy Garoppolo is not an attractive fantasy football option. He has already thrown six interceptions this year in just three games and has a difficult matchup against the Packers. They are currently allowing the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks.

AJ Dillon

If Aaron Jones plays as expected this week, AJ Dillon will be completely off of the fantasy radar. Even if Jones is ruled out, Dillon still can't be trusted in fantasy lineups. He has finished outside the top 30 running backs in every week this year so far, despite Jones missing time with a hamstring injury.

Jakobi Meyers

Jakobi Meyers has been quite inconsistent in his three games this year so far, finishing as the WR3, WR25, and WR69, respectively, in PPR leagues. It's also a bit alarming that his finishes have regressed each week. He should probably only be started in favorable matchups and the Packers aren't one of them. They allow the third-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers.