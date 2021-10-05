Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Manning: Current Schedule for 2021 NFL Season

Monday Night Football on ESPN rolled out a new concept in 2021 with an alternative broadcast of NFL games hosted by Peyton and Eli Manning.

The Manning brothers are retired from playing, but haven't stepped away from it completely. On the first Monday Night Football game of the 2021 NFL season, Peyton and Eli Manning hosted a broadcast on ESPN2 with the original broadcast airing on ESPN.

In NFL Week 1, their viewership was at 800,000. In Week 2, it was up over 130% to 1.86 million. It was the highest viewership for an ESPN alternate telecast since it was adapted in 2014 until Week 3 had 1.89 million.

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano Peyton & Eli Manning continue to put up big numbers for Monday Night Football, with their third "ManningCast" averaging 1.89 million viewers last night.Week 1: 800k viewers

Week 2: 1.86M viewers

Week 3: 1.89M viewersHere's Eli's message to those still not watching: Peyton & Eli Manning continue to put up big numbers for Monday Night Football, with their third "ManningCast" averaging 1.89 million viewers last night.Week 1: 800k viewers

Week 2: 1.86M viewers

Week 3: 1.89M viewersHere's Eli's message to those still not watching: https://t.co/IOIH3mO9EN

Unlike the Monday Night Football telecast on ESPN, Peyton and Eli Manning are not in both. They are in their homes with a slew of televisions in front of them. There is some commentary on the game, but it's much more free-flowing.

It feels as if the Manning brothers went to a bar to watch a game, and someone recorded it. They have several guests and conduct interviews with a mix of serious questions and humor. Some recent guests included Nick Saban, LeBron James and Russell Wilson.

If you are serious about your football on Monday nights, 'Manningcast' is not for you. However, it is for the fans who enjoy hearing two former superstars just chatting and joking about the game while also adding some insight and behind-the-scenes.

Peyton Manning has already gone viral for saying the New England Patriots had planted bugs in the visitors' locker room and Eli Manning threw up the double middle finger.

Wu-Tang Is For The Children @WUTangKids I wasn’t expecting this when I flipped on the Eli and Peyton channel 🤣 I wasn’t expecting this when I flipped on the Eli and Peyton channel 🤣https://t.co/mLifNGHLRN

Unfortunately, if you are a fan of the Manning brothers on Monday night, you will have to wait to see them again. The full details of the deal have been released and the Mannings will only be doing ten games a season over the next three seasons.

They have done three already and will be taking a break until Week 7 and Week 8. Beyond Week 8, there are no more scheduled NFL games yet. There will be five more games announced throughout the season. With the NFL's new playoff format, there is now a Monday game, which could end up being one of the ten.

Current NFL Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Manning Schedule

Week 7 - October 25th - Seattle Seahawks vs New Orleans Saints

Week 8 - November 1st - Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Giants

Also Read

There will be no coverage for the Week 5 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Indianapolis Colts. Peyton's former NFL team would have been highly anticipated by viewers, as Week 8 will feature Eli's former team with the New York Giants.

Monday's NFL playoff game could end up being announced as one of the ten games for 2021 or even as an additional eleventh game. Other notable NFL matchups that could be a good game for the Manning brothers are Week 10 (LA Rams/49ers), Week 13 (Bills/Patriots) and Week 17 (Steelers/Browns).

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Do you enjoy the Manning Monday Night Football telecast? Yes Nope 3 votes so far