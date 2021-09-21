Top 3 moments from Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Manning ft. Rob Gronkowski

Peyton and Eli Manning's broadcast of Monday Night Football has been a huge success. With two of the game's most successful quarterbacks (yes, Eli's two Super Bowl wins qualify him here) to break down the film while letting their zany personalities steal the spotlight, you're guaranteed a show.

Yesterday's Monday Night Football game between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers was prime time for the Manning brothers to have a blast with their guests.

Here's a look at the top three moments from Peyton and Eli Manning's most recent Monday Night Football broadcast.

Top 3 moments from Peyton and Eli Manning's Monday

Night Football broadcast

#1 - Rob Gronkowski's confession about not watching game film

With Rob Gronkowski's hysterical antics, it's sometimes hard to tell whether he's joking. During last night's Monday Night Football broadcast with Peyton and Eli Manning, the Tampa Bay star told a story about his teammate Cameron Brate asking him whether he watches film.

"My teammate Cameron Brate just asked me the other day Rob, I have a serious question: Do you ever watch film? And I said, No I don't. I just run by guys, if I'm feeling good, I'm feeling good."

ESPN @espn Gronk joined the Manning Brothers' MNF broadcast and it was a great time 🤣 Gronk joined the Manning Brothers' MNF broadcast and it was a great time 🤣 https://t.co/VwnVx7l3ow

#2 - Peyton Manning speaks out on Patriots' ways

In another segment of Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli, Peyton was speaking about how perhaps the Packers were listening to him and Eli talk about how they should run the ball, which was similar to what the Patriots used to do against him and the Colts.

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report Peyton Manning: “Every time I played New England, I used to go and talk to my receivers in the shower... Don’t talk about a play next to my locker because I know it’s bugged.” #mnf Peyton Manning: “Every time I played New England, I used to go and talk to my receivers in the shower... Don’t talk about a play next to my locker because I know it’s bugged.” #mnf

"I think our conversation was bugged, you know, kind of like the Patriots used to do back in the day," Peyton Manning said.

Peyton continued by saying that he would gather his receivers in a corner of the shower because he knew it would be bugged if the Patriots had been in the building.

This comment has elicited all sorts of reactions online as he was referencing that Spygate scandal of eavesdropping on opponents.

#3 - Brett Favre and bad online connections from Mississippi

Brett Favre was originally intended to be the first guest on Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli.

However, Favre was late to the meeting, which allowed Peyton and Eli to speculate about why Favre was running behind schedule. Eli joked that Brett must have been on the dial-up, which was why it was taking so long for him to join the broadcast.

Eventually, Brett joined after halftime and said, "My two tin cans and a string finally work."

Edited by Colin D'Cunha