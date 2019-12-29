Most underrated NFL players at each position

Usually, at this time of the year when the Pro Bowl rosters are revealed, I write an article about the changes I would make, but since this is one of the years where I mostly agree with the results, I decided to just broaden this topic and talk about the most underrated players at every single position.

To determine that I obviously look at this year’s Pro Bowl rosters, but also consider public perception and coverage they receive among fans. Because they will make the trip to Orlando, I still took off guys like Grady Jarrett, Matt Judon and Budda Baker, who I didn’t expect to make the cut.

So I always present my top candidate for a player who deserves more recognition and then offer three alternative names, who I think don’t get their due. I excluded rookies here because people might not have really gotten around to watch them yet. So this is my list:

#1 Quarterback – Josh Allen

I know that players from Buffalo rarely get talked about and there are plenty of guys for this Bills organization that deserves a piece of the cake here, but since everybody is so obsessed with the quarterbacks – why is nobody talking about this guy?

Everybody went nuts for Baker Mayfield when the Browns went 7-8-1 last year and Daniel Jones got a nickname as the savior of New York as soon as he threw his first NFL pass, but the young gunslinger who has delivered in the clutch a bunch of times for a 10-5 Wildcard team is just sneezed at.

Josh Allen has thrown for over 3000 yards with 20 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions. He is also third behind only Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray among quarterbacks with over 500 yards on the ground and leads those guys with nine more touchdowns that way. His ability to keep defenses honest by stretching the field with the big ball, as well as his ability to extend plays or convert crucial third downs with his legs is what gives this team a viable offense.

Yes, John Brown has had a career year for the Bills and rookie running back Devin Singletary has improved throughout the year, but they have no size threat on the perimeter and outside of Brown and Cole Beasley, their receiver production has been limited to under 400 combined yards. That’s even more impressive when you consider that offensive coordinator Brian Daboll switched to a more quick-tempo, 11 personnel-heavy approach mid-season and they would only average 105 yards on the ground without Allen’s individual production.

Honorable mentions: Kirk Cousins, Sam Darnold, and Carson Wentz

