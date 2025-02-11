Most-watched Super Bowl ever: Ranking 5 biggest games by viewership

The Super Bowl is the biggest game in the American football calendar and one of popular culture's most anticipated one-day events. This year's big game saw the Philadelphia Eagles defeat two-time reigning Super Bowl champs, Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday.

According to Yahoo Sports, LIX is the most-watched Super Bowl ever. This year's big game was watched by an astonishing 126 million viewers across Fox, Tubi, Telemundo and NFL's digital platforms.

Furthermore, Fox said that viewership on Sunday reached 135.7 million between 8 and 8:15 p.m. ET. With that in mind, here's a look at the five most-watched big games.

Five most watched Super Bowls ever

#5 Super Bowl XLVIII, 2014 - 112,752,000

The 2014 Super Bowl game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Denver Broncos attracted over 112,752,000 viewers. They were treated to a classic defense versus offense matchup.

The Seahawks entered with the best defense in football, while the Broncos had the best offense. The defense won the day, as the "Legion of Boom" guided the Seahawks to a 43-8 victory over Peyton Manning and Co.

#4 Super Bowl XLIX, 2015 - 114,810,000

The 2015 Super Bowl game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks attracted over 114,810,000 viewers. The game featured the Seahawks attempting to earn a two-peat at the expense of a Tom Brady-led Patriots team.

The Patriots, thwarted that, winning 28-24. It will forever be remembered for Pete Carroll's decision to pass the ball rather than run it on the Seahawks' last offensive play of the big game.

#3 Super Bowl LVII, 2023 - 115,096,000

The 2023 Super Bowl game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles attracted over 115,096,000 viewers. The Chiefs and the Eagles served up a classic at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Both teams scored seemingly at will, but Patrick Mahomes and Co. won on the day. The score was 38-35 in favor of Andy Reid's team.

#2 Super Bowl LVIII, 2024 - 123,714,000

The 2024 Super Bowl game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers attracted over 123,714,000 viewers.

The game saw the Chiefs make it two consecutive wins in the big game at the expense of a spirited San Francisco 49ers team. The Chiefs beat the 49ers 25-22 in overtime.

#1 Super Bowl LIX, 2025 - 126 million

The 2025 Super Bowl game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles attracted over 126 million viewers. It's the most-watched Super Bowl game of all time, setting a benchmark for future big games.

