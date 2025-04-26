"My boy already won for real" - NFL fans lose their minds as Shenseea goes viral with Shedeur Sanders at QB's draft party

Shedeur Sanders is still waiting to hear his name called in the 2025 NFL Draft, but fans think he’s already won big, and it’s not because of football. The Colorado QB skipped the Green Bay spotlight in Wisconsin and hosted his draft party at Deion Sanders’ Texas estate.

However, it wasn’t just the Sanders crew that got people talking, as Jamaican pop star Shenseea's surprise appearance is going viral. So far, 60 players are off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft, and Deion Sanders' son isn't one of them. However, fans couldn’t care less. One fan posted,

One fan wrote "Naw my boy already won forreal."

Another said, "his gotta be AI🤕."

One X user joked, "If that was me I’d turn the draft off and put YouTube on."

"Are they dating or just friends," asked another.

"Hold on my guy winning rather he get drafted or not lol," tweeted another.

"They would be cute," commented one more.

Round 2 is about to end, which will see Shedeur further slide down to the third round.

Insider predicts Shedeur Sanders landing at Steelers in round 3 of 2025 NFL Draft

The Shedeur Sanders draft drama took another wild turn as Round 2 nears its conclusion, yet the Colorado quarterback remains undrafted. Nevertheless, the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to be linked to his services despite passing on him in the first round.

After sliding out of the first round and being overlooked at pick 21, NFL insider Dane Brugler now predicts that Sanders could land in Pittsburgh in Round 3. Brugler tweeted that the Steelers are his “best guess” for the Colorado QB’s landing spot.

Shedeur recorded impressive stats during the 2024 college football season, throwing for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns, but his declining draft stock has been surprising. Some scouts have reportedly described him as “arrogant” and “entitled,” a narrative that has affected his draft prospects.

Nonetheless, the Steelers might be willing to take a chance on a quarterback who grew up in football royalty. Sanders could join a crowded quarterback room in Pittsburgh, but that hasn't diminished the speculation.

