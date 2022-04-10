NBA superstar Karl-Anthony Towns pays tribute to childhood friend Dwayne Haskins 

NBA superstar Karl-Anthony Towns took to Twitter on Saturday to post a heartfelt and emotional tribute to Dwayne Haskins. Haskins was one of Towns' childhood friends growing up in New Jersey. Towns' Twitter post to his friend read:

"Since we was kids, you was always a real one. Rest up brother, til we meet again."

Karl-Anthony Towns @KarlTowns Since we was kids, you was always a real one. Rest up brother, til we meet again 🕊 @dh_simba7 Since we was kids, you was always a real one. Rest up brother, til we meet again 🕊 @dh_simba7 https://t.co/ENfXL2zBor

Haskins' untimely death Saturday after being hit by a dump truck on a highway in South Florida has sent shock waves of grief throughout the NFL community.

It's impossible not to feel heartbroken for Dwayne Haskins' loved ones. Haskins was just 24 and had all the potential in the world to live a happy life, regardless of how his football career panned out.

But it's equally impossible not to feel heartbroken for Towns. The Minnesota Timberwolves cornerstone lost his mother, uncle, and five other family members in 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was just 25 at the time.

Tributes to Haskins have poured in from around the world. Whether they were from former teammates, competitors, or elsewhere, Saturday was a sad day for the sports community.

People around the world pay their respects to Dwayne Haskins

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks Haskins and Ben Roethlisberger.

Dwayne Haskins may have only spent one season as the third-string quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. But in his short time, he made a heavy impact on his teammates due to his wholehearted personality.

His former mentor Ben Roethlisberger had one of the most touching tributes of anyone on Twitter. Roethlisberger spoke from the heart while talking about Haskins' personality, which was joyous.

In addition to Roethlisberger, Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool posted an emotional video on Twitter mourning the loss of someone he considered a brother. T.J. Watt, Cameron Sutton, and Cameron Heyward followed suit.

Before declaring for the NFL in 2019, Haskins had one of the most impressive college football seasons in history in 2018 at Ohio State University. Despite his short time there, the university paid tribute to the deceased alumni on Saturday.

Haskins was beloved and cherished. The impact he made on so many was evident the minute news broke. His death serves as a reminder to be safe in today's world and to cherish every day, hour, and minute.

Edited by Adam Dickson