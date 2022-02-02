"Need a Brittany Matthews tantrum cam STAT" - NFL fans rejoice Joe Burrow getting the better of Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will not take part in Super Bowl LVI after losing 27-24 in overtime to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship.

NFL fans are happy to get a fresh matchup in the Super Bowl for a change. Meanwhile, others are just glad they won't have to watch Brittany Matthews and Jackson Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes' fiancée and brother, respectively, for another two weeks.

However, Twitter user @h_breww would like to see Matthews once more to watch her tantrum after getting eliminated from the playoffs:

Hannah B. @h_breww Need a Brittany matthews tantrum cam STAT Need a Brittany matthews tantrum cam STAT

Another fan believes there are more supporters happy to be rid of Matthews and Jackson than there are Cincy fans:

@nicoburns92 is one of thousands who feel more people are glad Patrick Mahomes' entourage was eliminated from the postseason than those who are glad to see the Chiefs gone:

♕Nicollette✌ @nicoburns92 #CINvsKC 🏼 🏽 Thank Baby Jesus we don’t have to see Brittany matthews and Jackson Mahomes at the #SuperBowl Thank Baby Jesus we don’t have to see Brittany matthews and Jackson Mahomes at the #SuperBowl #CINvsKC 🙏🏼😂✌🏽 https://t.co/TgSm6W7POd

@shilomg even called out Brittany Matthews' rant during a game that did not age well:

@barstoolsports may have perfectly summed up how Jackson is feeling after the loss:

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Jackson Mahomes on TikTok tonight: Jackson Mahomes on TikTok tonight: https://t.co/owWRxHCdYJ

@Aurelio1869 isn't wrong in their take as the NFL fanbase tends to unite over Jackson Mahomes and Brittany Matthews:

A•U•R•E•L•I•O @Aurelio1869 The world uniting against Jackson Mahomes & Brittany Matthews today The world uniting against Jackson Mahomes & Brittany Matthews today https://t.co/HggVWJwZkD

Brittany Matthews and Jackson Mahomes have been a nuisance on social media all season

While Patrick Mahomes has been playing elite football in the NFL postseason, the focus has been drawn away from him and the Chiefs and has been on his fiancée and brother instead. Matthews recently came under fire for showering fans below her suite at Arrowhead Stadium with champagne.

There have been mixed reports on whether fans were pleased or angered by the act, but the video still went viral, causing attention to be taken away from a huge win for the Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports For societies sake the Bengals need to win next week For societies sake the Bengals need to win next week https://t.co/299LGpCR0Y

Patrick Mahomes' younger brother, Jackson, has had his own incidents over the course of the 2021 NFL season that have caused major backlash. One of the earlier controversies he sparked, similar to that of Brittany Matthews, was during a game between Kansas City and the Baltimore Ravens, in which Jackson poured a bottle of water on some heckling fans below:

idk @pheargers Jackson Mahomes pours water on Ravens fan after the chiefs loss! Jackson Mahomes pours water on Ravens fan after the chiefs loss! https://t.co/KLpvSor5XH

The water bottle incident could be chalked up as harmless, but his other viral video can't be so easily overlooked. As the Chiefs were on the road to face the Washington Football Team earlier this season, Jackson Mahomes took a video of himself dancing on the sidelines of FedEx Field in a roped-off area.

The area had been designated for the late Sean Taylor's jersey number (No. 21) in a game in which the former NFL star was being honored. For those not aware, Sean Taylor's career was tragically cut short as he lost his life at the age of 24 after being fatally shot during a home invasion back in 2007.

This is what took place:

Justin #BillsMafia - Temporary Rams Fan @IAmTheNizz Jackson Mahomes really out here making a TikTok on top of Sean Taylor's number the day it gets retired.. unbelievable, man. Have a little bit of respect. Jackson Mahomes really out here making a TikTok on top of Sean Taylor's number the day it gets retired.. unbelievable, man. Have a little bit of respect. https://t.co/s9HOvWEPlR

For now, NFL fans can bask in getting rid of Matthews and Jackson, as we will all still see much more of the good, the bad, and sometimes the cringy from the Mahomes family.

