Neil Everett net worth: How much did 'SportsCenter' presenter earn in broadcasting career? 

On Thursday, longtime "SportsCenter" anchor Neil Everett announced that he will be leaving ESPN after 23 years.

In a statement, Everett announced his departure from the company amid ESPN's mandated job cuts:

"ESPN changed my life, but now it’s time for me to change my life. Time to write a new chapter."

According to reports, Everett has a net worth of $4 million as of 2023. He has made a small fortune through his career in broadcasting and as a presenter.

Everett: “Bartender…last call,”



After graduating from Oregon in 1984, Everett began his broadcasting career in radio at KCST-FM in Florence. Everett joined broadcasting giants ESPN in 2000. He previously spent 15 years working with various affiliates in Honolulu.

Since March 2009, Everett hosted the West Coast edition of "SportsCenter" with co-anchor Stan Verrett in Los Angeles. The duo produced in-depth analysis while analyzing NFL, MLB and NBA games.

Everett became a fan favorite with humorous commentary that often included pop-culture references.

While Everett is leaving the show, Verrett's position won't be affected by his colleague's exit. As per reports, ESPN has been bracing for layoffs since Disney was reported to be planning to eliminate 7,000 jobs and slash $5.5 billion in costs.

Neil Everett's career earnings: What was the sports presenter's contract with ESPN?

Although the exact details of Neil Evertt's ESPN deal have not been revealed, sources claim Neil Everett was earning around $700,000 per year from his contract with SportsCenter.

Moreover, his career earnings have not been made public but the numbers should be in a few million at least.

As per reports, Evertt opted to leave ESPN after he was given a contract with a pay cut, similar to the one that Kenny Mayne rejected in 2021. However, some claim that the contract that he signed in July 2021, was simply not renewed due to the company's decision to cut staff.

While Evertt is yet to decide on his next gig, he could take a break from broadcasting to spend some time with his family.

