Meet Neil Everett's wife, Stephanie Krohn: Exploring 'SportsCenter' presenter's relationship with longtime partner 

ESPN SportsCenter presenter Neil Everett and his wife, Stephanie Krohn, attended the University of Oregon. Everett earned a Bachelor of Science in Journalism. However, that's not where they first met.

In 2008, Everett hosted a fundraiser for the Tiger Woods Center. Stephanie worked there and got introduced with Everett. Five years later, they got married in an intimate ceremony in Oregon.

Little about their married life is known, though, especially Krohn's profession or career path.

Veteran ESPN anchor set to leave network

ESPN's landscape will vastly change, as its long-time Sportscenter anchor Neil Everett will leave after 23 years. He's one of the individuals affected by the company's latest workforce reduction.

He said in a statement shared with Front Office Sports:

“Bartender…last call. ESPN changed my life, but now it’s time for me to change my life. Time to write a new chapter.”

Everett became a household name when he started hosting the iconic sports program in March 2009. Aside from being a recognizable television figure, more sports fans enjoyed his humorous takes through social media on portable devices.

No wonder his long-time broadcasting partner, Stan Verrett, expressed sadness on Everett's imminent departure. He tweeted:

"I started at ESPN in 2000, a few months after Neil Everett. We joined up for SportsCenter from LA in 2009. For 14 years, he was the best teammate I could imagine. Selfless, caring, generous and a pro’s pro. He’s moving on now, but we are brothers for life. That’ll never change."

As Everett starts life after ESPN, he will have more time to share with his wife, Stephanie Krohn.

Where did Neil Everett work before joining ESPN?

Everett had his first broadcasting job at KCST-FM in Florence, Oregon, but he delivered general news over the radio.

He then moved to Hawaii to try his luck. He did some carpentry work and had a stint with a radio station before becoming the sports information director for the then-Hawaii Pacific College. Eventually, he got promoted to assistant athletic director.

Aside from working at the school (now known as Hawaii Pacific University), Everett pulled other part-time jobs as a news writer and occasional sports anchor. He got his television break when former NFL tight end and KGMB sports anchor Russ Francis got an opportunity elsewhere. Francis nominated the Spokane native as his replacement, even though the latter's experience was primarily in hard news.

Everett paid his dues until a former Hawaii Pacific basketball player got wind of his television work. That athlete called an agent and recommended checking out Everett's work.

The recommendation paid off, and Neil Everett started working at ESPN's Bristol, Connecticut, office in 2000. Nine years later, he moved to Los Angeles to co-host SportsCenter's 1 am ET edition, and the rest is history.

