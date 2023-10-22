New Engalnd Patriots Week 7 injury report: Latest on JuJu Smith-Schuster, Rhamondre Stevenson and more

Are the New England Patriots destined for their first last-place finish in the AFC East since Tom Brady's rookie season?

Five losses in six games is the worst opening stretch head coach Bill Belichick has had to endure since 2000 when he began his legendary tenure with four straight defeats. But it is 2023 now, and he is considered one of the greatest tacticians the league has ever seen. Thus the team's recent form has led to speculation about his possible retirement.

And such speculation may only intensify ahead of the crucial Week 7 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, who are coming off a close Sunday night win against the New York Giants. But the strengths of the opponent may be the least of the Patriots' problems.

New England Patriots Week 7 injury report

Is it safe to say that the New England Patriots are the most heavily cursed team ahead of Week 7?

Despite their lack of consistency on the field, the Washington Commanders are the most consistent team when it comes to their players being healthy, having exactly zero players in its injury report ahead of their clash against the New York Giants.

The Patriots, meanwhile, have an extremely unlucky blackjack, according to Fantasy Points CEO Scott Barrett. The biggest casualties are Rhamondre Stevenson and JuJu Smith-Schuster, two of their most important offensive weapons, which does not make things any easier for them.

JuJu Smith-Schuster injury update

JuJu Smith Schuster vs Philadelphia Eagles

In a shutout loss against the New Orleans Saints in Week 5, JuJu Smith-Schuster was hit on the head and sustained a concussion. He failed protocol and was ruled out of the Patriots' subsequent matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

He was spotted practicing on Wednesday and Thursday but is still listed as questionable.

Rhamondre Stevenson's injury report

Rhamondre Stevenson carrying the ball vs the Miami Dolphins

Rhamondre Stevenson, meanwhile, was taken off the injury report on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday. However, Scott Barrett's tweet lists him as "unspecified".

The third-year running back hurt his ankle during the loss against the Raiders, and he also was hampered by pain in his thigh against the Saints.