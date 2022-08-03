New England Patriots Win Total Prediction 2022

The New England Patriots finished their 2021/22 campaign with a record of 10-7, but were ultimately thrashed in the AFC Wild Card game by the Buffalo Bills. Can second-year quarterback Mac Jones take New England to the next level this season?

Conclusions will be made by examining the New England Patriots' past three seasons, any new or departing impact players, as well as their strength of schedule.

Then we’ll weigh each factor and make our final determination as to what most likely will happen with the Pats this season.

New England Patriots 8.5 wins OVER -120 UNDER +100

The New England Patriots were flying until a 1-6 ending to their season last year. It will be interesting to see how different the Patriots offense will look now that longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is the Raiders' head coach.

Second-year quarterback Mac Jones led all rookie quarterbacks in 2021. By all accounts, he’s taking on a greater leadership role and will work with an almost new offensive coaching staff.

Jones slung the football for 3,801 yards last season with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Notably, five of those picks came in the final five games of the regular season, with an additional two picks in their playoff loss to the Bills.

New England brought in veteran wide receiver DeVante Parker to help Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne in the passing game. Fourth-year running back Damian Harris scampered for 929 yards with 15 touchdowns last season. He’ll run behind a solid offensive line featuring Yasir Durant and Justin Herron.

The New England defense allowed the third-fewest points and fourth-least total offensive yards last season and looks to be just as good. However, they do have some issues at the linebacker position. Veteran Dont’a Hightower is now a free agent and his leadership will be missed. Nonetheless, cornerback Malcolm Butler is back after a three-year stint with the Carolina Panthers and could provide strong leadership.

The Patriots have a difficult schedule. Three of their first four games are on the road (Miami, Pittsburgh, Green Bay) and three of their last five games are also on the road (Arizona, Las Vegas, Buffalo). Home games against Detroit, Chicago and the New York Jets will be helpful, but it's uncertain if they can win nine games against that schedule.

Take the UNDER 8.5 wins.

