New England Patriots vs Philadelphia Eagles NFL odds, picks, line and spread – August 19 | NFL Preseason 2021

The 2021 NFL preseason continues on Thursday night as the New England Patriots travel to face the Philadelphia Eagles.

New England won its first game of the NFL preseason, beating the Washington Football Team 22-13 at home. The Philadelphia Eagles lost the battle of Pennsylvania against the Pittsburgh Steelers, 24-16.

The Eagles will want their first win of the campaign in front of their home fans at Lincoln Memorial Field, but with a hotly contested quarterback battle in New England, this could be a tough ask.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has yet to officially name his starting quarterback for 2021 and rookie Mac Jones will get another opportunity to impress in Philly. Veteran QB Cam Newton is also likely to see more game time against the Eagles, which could lead to the Pats racking up some early points.

Here's a look at the betting odds for the two teams' second preseason game of 2021.

New England Patriots at Philadelphia Eagles: Betting odds

The Patriots will enter Thursday night's preseason game as (-1.5) favorites over the Eagles. The over/under for this game is 38.5 points.

New England Patriots at Philadelphia Eagles: Picks

The Patriots are the slight favorites for Thursday night’s preseason clash in Philadelphia.

It’s hard to argue against the Pats because of the quarterback situation. The Eagles have their starting quarterback named (Jalen Hurts) and looking on from on the sideline. Meanwhile, the Patriots have Cam Newton and Mac Jones fighting for the starting role during the preseason. It's pretty obvious which team will be trying to score more points Thursday night.

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith is probably a week away from seeing his first preseason action, so expect a lot of Joe Flacco and Nick Mullens under center.

New England should be too strong for the Eagles reserves, winning by a touchdown in the city of brotherly love.

Valuable learning days.



Day 2 pics: https://t.co/GKokyqD7Et — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 17, 2021

New England Patriots at Philadelphia Eagles: Money line

New England Patriots (-125).

Philadelphia Eagles (+105).

New England Patriots at Philadelphia Eagles: Spread

Like most NFL preseason matchups, this one should be a closely contested game. Both teams will be looking to show improvement in their second game of the 2021 NFL preseason.

The visiting New England Patriots should be able to cover the spread (-1.5).

Edited by Colin D'Cunha