New Orleans Saints vs. Philadelphia Eagles prediction, odds, and picks - November 21, 2021 | NFL Week 11 

The New Orleans Saints are looking to avoid a third straight loss when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11.

New Orleans lost 23-21 to the Tennessee Titans in Week 10. Quarterback Trevor Siemian went 19 of 34 for 298 yards with two touchdowns but was sacked four times, two of those times by Titans DL Jeffrey Simmons. Running back Mark Ingram led the team in rushing yards with 47 yards and had a rushing touchdown. Wide receiver Deonte Harris had the game’s lone turnover with a fumble in the third quarter.

Deuce Windham @RevDeuceWindham



M. Thomas - Out for season

A. Peat - Out for season



Armstead, Ramzcyk, Kamara, Hill injured



In offseason lost:

D. Brees

E. Sanders

J. Cook



Less than 1 year and quite literally almost all new starters vs Eagles. Think about what the #Saints are going through for a second:M. Thomas - Out for seasonA. Peat - Out for seasonArmstead, Ramzcyk, Kamara, Hill injuredIn offseason lost:D. BreesE. SandersJ. CookLess than 1 year and quite literally almost all new starters vs Eagles. Think about what the #Saints are going through for a second:M. Thomas - Out for seasonA. Peat - Out for seasonArmstead, Ramzcyk, Kamara, Hill injuredIn offseason lost:D. BreesE. SandersJ. CookLess than 1 year and quite literally almost all new starters vs Eagles.

The Eagles are flying high after their win over the Denver Broncos 30-13 in Denver. Quarterback Jalen Hurts had 178 passing yards on 16 of 23 with two touchdowns and an interception. The 2020 second-round pick also had 55 yards on the ground, including a run of 31 yards. Running backs Jordan Howard and Boston Scott ran for over 80 yards, combining for 164 yards rushing. Wide receiver DeVonte Smith was at the receiving end on both of Hurts’ touchdown passes.

John Clark @JClarkNBCS Eagles last win at home was 11 months ago against the Saints



It was also Jalen Hurts first NFL start and first NFL win



How is he different now facing Saints again



“Just trying to grow as a player, as a leader, as a man” Eagles last win at home was 11 months ago against the SaintsIt was also Jalen Hurts first NFL start and first NFL winHow is he different now facing Saints again“Just trying to grow as a player, as a leader, as a man” https://t.co/KXcv2w2Oi7

Both teams are still in the playoff hunt in the NFC, and a win would increase their odds of making it.

New Orleans Saints vs. Philadelphia Eagles Match Details

Date: November 21, 2021

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Time: 1:00 pm EST

New Orleans Saints vs. Philadelphia Eagles Betting Odds

Spreads

New Orleans Saints: +3.0 (-120)

Philadelphia Eagles: -3.0 (EVEN)

Moneyline

New Orleans Saints: +125

Philadelphia Eagles: -145

Totals (Over/Under)

New Orleans Saints: O42.5 (-105)

Philadelphia Eagles: U45.5 (-115)

New Orleans Saints vs. Philadelphia Eagles Betting Picks

The New Orleans Saints have averaged 24.7 points per game this season, the 13th best in the NFL, while the Philadelphia Eagles average 25.7 points per game, the 11th best. Defensively, both teams are in the top 15 in points per game allowed: Saints (19.8 points - 7th in the NFL); Eagles (23.1 points - 14th in the NFL). The over in this contest will hit big time.

New Orleans Saints vs. Philadelphia Eagles Key Injuries

New Orleans Saints Injuries

Four-time Pro Bowl RB Alvin Kamara (knee), both OTs Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder) and Ryan Ramczyk (knee), WR/RB Ty Montgomery (hand), backup defensive linemen Malcolm Roach (knee) & Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle), and G Jack Anderson (hamstring) are out versus the Eagles. QB Tayson Hill is listed as questionable with a foot injury.

Field Yates @FieldYates Saints RB Alvin Kamara is officially OUT on Sunday against the Eagles. Mark Ingram is in line to start once again. Saints RB Alvin Kamara is officially OUT on Sunday against the Eagles. Mark Ingram is in line to start once again.

Philadelphia Eagles Injuries

LB Davion Taylor (knee) and defensive end Derek Barnett (neck) are ruled questionable to play for the Eagles on Sunday. Several Eagles players showed up on the injury report but are likely to play Sunday. These players include DTs Fletcher Cox (rest) and Javon Hargrave(shoulder), TE Dallas Goedert (concussion), LB Shaun Bradley(shoulder), RT Lane Johnson (rest), C Jason Kelce (rest), S Rodney McLeod (knee), RB Jordan Howard (ankle), and WR DeVonta Smith (elbow).

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Eagles’ RB Miles Sanders is being activated off IR today after missing the past three games with an ankle injury, per league source. Sanders is expected to play Sunday vs. the Saints. Eagles’ RB Miles Sanders is being activated off IR today after missing the past three games with an ankle injury, per league source. Sanders is expected to play Sunday vs. the Saints.

New Orleans Saints vs. Philadelphia Eagles head-to-head

Both the Saints and Eagles have faced off 33 times. The Eagles lead the all-time series 18 games to 15, winning five out of the last seven contests. In their previous meeting back in 2020, the Eagles won a close one: 24-21.

New Orleans Saints vs. Philadelphia Eagles Prediction

In this game, a matchup to look out for is the Eagles rushing offense against the Saints rushing defense. The Eagles average the third-most rushing yards a game at 144.5 yards, while the Saints allowed the fewest rushing yards at 72.9. Trevor Siemian is without two starting OT’s but the Eagles have the fourth-lowest number of blitzes at 63. If DT Fletcher Cox, who leads the team with six sacks, gets into the backfield, it might be a long day for that Saints offensive line.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: The Eagles will win behind the play of their defense.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar

LIVE POLL Q. Who Wins on Sunday? Saints Eagles 0 votes so far