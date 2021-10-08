New revelation explains why Baker Mayfield has struggled in the 2021 NFL season 

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield's accuracy has been in question over the last few weeks. While the 3-1 Browns are tied at the top of the AFC North, there are still parts of their weekly gameplan that need to be improved upon.

The Browns have yet to play a game this season with both Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. Landry suffered a knee injury as Beckham returned to full health.

But this week, it was revealed that Mayfield's issues aren't just related to the wide receiver carousel that the Browns are dealing with.

Baker Mayfield has had shoulder injury since Week 2

Baker Mayfield injured his shoulder in Week 2 against the Houston Texans. In that game, Mayfield went 19 of 21 on his passes with 213 passing yards and one touchdown. Baker Mayfield also had 10 rushing yards on eight attempts.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Browns QB Baker Mayfield, who has been wearing a shoulder harness to play, suffered a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder on Sept 19 vs the #Texans , sources say. No surgery needed as of now. He was listed on the report after the injury and hasn’t missed a practice snap. #Browns QB Baker Mayfield, who has been wearing a shoulder harness to play, suffered a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder on Sept 19 vs the #Texans, sources say. No surgery needed as of now. He was listed on the report after the injury and hasn’t missed a practice snap. Baker Mayfield will continue to play through the ailment. Asked yesterday by reporters if the shoulder harness affects his play, he said: “It shouldn’t, no.” twitter.com/rapsheet/statu… Baker Mayfield will continue to play through the ailment. Asked yesterday by reporters if the shoulder harness affects his play, he said: “It shouldn’t, no.” twitter.com/rapsheet/statu…

It has now been revealed that the shoulder injury is a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder. Mayfield has been able to continue playing because the injury is to his non-throwing arm.

Baker Mayfield has been wearing a harness on his left shoulder every week and will continue to do so. Apparently, after the testing that showed the partial tear, doctors didn't believe he would need surgery as of right now.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter es.pn/3iGjYii Baker Mayfield has been playing with a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder, sources tell @Jake_Trotter Baker Mayfield has been playing with a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder, sources tell @Jake_Trotter. es.pn/3iGjYii https://t.co/XGhNVh6dQ8

Mayfield was initially put on the Cleveland Browns injury report in Week 3, after suffering the shoulder injury. But in Week 4 and now in Week 5, Mayfield is not listed among the Browns' injuries heading into the week.

Although he hasn't missed a game or practice, there could be concerns that Mayfield's accuracy is suffering from the left shoulder injury. Mayfield had just 61% accuracy in Week 3 and then 45% accuracy in Week 4. Last week against the Vikings, Mayfield threw for 155 passing yards and no touchdowns.

Cleveland's offense is currently ranked as the 21st best in the National Football League, which is shocking when you look at the roster.

The Browns seem to be leaning on the running game as the passing game struggles. With running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, the Browns have the luxury and ability to run the ball.

Chubb rushed for 100 yards last week against the Minnesota Vikings, while Hunt rushed for 69 yards and one touchdown. Look for the Browns to try the same philosophy against the Chargers.

