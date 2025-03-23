New York Giants 5-round mock draft: Updated projections after free agency for NFC East franchise

This is a career-defining draft for New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll. The duo were brought back for another run despite going 3-14 last season.

It was a nightmare season from the start, with the Giants losing star running back Saquon Barkley publicly on HBO's Hard Knocks. They then had to cut their losses with quarterback Daniel Jones, releasing him in the middle of the season.

Co-owner John Mara announced that Schoen and Daboll will be retained. However, he also said he was "nearly out of patience," indicating that results might decide if they get to keep their jobs.

There are multiple holes on the roster, with quarterback being the biggest question. It appears a veteran will be the solution there, with the organization waiting on a response from four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers while holding visits for Super Bowl champions Russell Wilson and Joe Flacco.

They have six picks in the first five rounds of the NFL draft, and here is what they can do.

New York Giants 2025 NFL mock draft for first five rounds

#1 - Round 1, pick 3: Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado Buffaloes

What the New York Giants do at pick No. 3 is one of the biggest questions heading into the NFL draft. Quarterback Cam Ward is likely to be the first overall pick to the Tennessee Titans if all indications are correct. This leaves at least either Penn State pass rusher or cornerback Travis Hunter available at this pick, and in this simulation, it is the cornerback-wide receiver hybrid Travis Hunter who the Giants select.

In the Giants' scheme, Hunter can be a starting cornerback opposite new signing Paulson Adebo. He can also be a utility receiver behind primary option Malik Nabers, competing for catches with Darius Slayton and Wan'Dale Robinson.

Hunter’s teammate Shedeur Sanders was also under consideration, but Hunter provided more value at this pick.

#2 - Round 2, pick 34: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota Golden Gophers

The New York Giants' offensive line feels like a problem that has been around since the final years of quarterback Eli Manning. Whiffing on Evan Neal in the 2022 draft did not help.

In Aireontae Ersery, the Giants will get experience and size. Ersery had 38 starts for the Golden Gophers and is 6-foot-6, 330 pounds. Ersery moves his feet well for a man of his size. He gave up just one sack last year.

#3 - Round 3, pick 65: Ty Robinson, DT, Nebraska Cornhuskers

The New York Giants' defensive line is anchored by Dexter Lawrence, but he needs help on both sides. They have not adequately replaced Leonard Williams after trading him in 2023. The Giants need to fix their run defense, which was 27th in the league last season.

Enter Ty Robinson. He made game-changing plays for Nebraska last season, logging 13 tackles for loss and seven sacks. He has done well in the draft process, impressing at both the NFL scouting combine and the Senior Bowl.

#4 - Round 3, pick 99: Cameron Williams, OT, Texas Longhorns

The New York Giants double-dip on the offensive line in a draft that is deep with them, this time selecting Texas' Cameron Williams.

Williams played right tackle for the Longhorns, but his size and rugged power could be more suited for guard at the NFL level. A position change would also help to cover up his inexperience, having just started one full season in college.

#5 - Round 4, pick 105: Karene Reid, LB, Utah Utes

Linebacker is not an area of need, but Karene Reid's potential is too good to pass up. Reid is a consistent tackler, using his instincts to lead him to make the right call. He is undersized for the position but makes up for it with confidence going downhill.

Bobby Okereke missed time last season while Micah McFadden is entering the final year of his rookie contract, so more bodies in the position group will be useful.

#5 - Round 5, pick 154: KeAndre Lambert-Smith, WR, Auburn Tigers

The Auburn Tigers had a rotating door at the quarterback position, but wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith still managed to put up impressive numbers, with 50 catches for 981 yards. He is a deep threat and can help take the top off the defense with his speed.

