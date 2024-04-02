New York Giants Top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2024 NFL Draft prospects meeting with Brian Daboll

The 2023 NFL season was highly anticipated for the New York Giants. They were in contention to make the playoffs, with a reigning NFL Head Coach of the Year and a productive partnership between Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley.

However, the season ended disappointingly, with the Giants missing the playoffs. That's a reason why nailing the 2024 NFL Draft is so important to the franchise.

Ahead of the draft, the Giants will host private pre-draft meetings known as Top 30 visits. These visits will include the draft products that they're looking forward to.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This article will take a look at the prospects set to meet Brian Daboll at the Top 30 visits. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Giants Top 30 visits list for 2024 NFL Draft prospects

Here's a look at the prospects confirmed to have been invited by the New York Giants for the Top 30 visits:

Adisa Isaac, Defensive end, Penn State

Chau Smith-Wade, Cornerback, Washington State

Drake Maye, Quarterback, North Carolina

J.J. McCarthy, Quarterback, Michigan

Khristian Boyd, Defensive tackle, Northern Iowa

Malik Nabers, Wide receiver, LSU

Marvin Harrison Jr., Wide receiver, Ohio State

Michael Penix Jr., Quarterback, Washington

Rome Odunze, Wide receiver, Washington

Tyrice Knight, Linebacker, UTEP

New York Giants 2024 NFL Draft Picks

The above prospects could hear their name called by the Giants in the 2024 NFL Draft. Here's a look at the Giants' picks in the upcoming Draft:

Round 1, Pick 6

Round 2, Pick 47 (from the Seattle Seahawks)

Round 3, Pick 70

Round 4, Pick 107

Round 5, Pick 166 (from the Carolina Panthers)

Round 6, Pick 183

2024 NFL First Round Draft Order

Here's a look at the first round of the upcoming NFL Draft:

Chicago Bears (from the Carolina Panthers) Washington Commanders New England Patriots Arizona Cardinals Los Angeles Chargers New York Giants Tennessee Titans Atlanta Falcons Chicago Bears New York Jets Minnesota Vikings Denver Broncos Las Vegas Raiders New Orleans Saints Indianapolis Colts Seattle Seahawks Jacksonville Jaguars Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Pittsburgh Steelers Miami Dolphins Philadelphia Eagles Minnesota Vikings (from Cleveland through the Houston Texans) Dallas Cowboys Green Bay Packers Tampa Bay Buccaneers Arizona Cardinals (from the Houston Texans) Buffalo Bills Baltimore Ravens Detroit Lions San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs