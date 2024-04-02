  • home icon
New York Giants Top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2024 NFL Draft prospects meeting with Brian Daboll

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Apr 02, 2024 16:36 GMT
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs
The 2023 NFL season was highly anticipated for the New York Giants. They were in contention to make the playoffs, with a reigning NFL Head Coach of the Year and a productive partnership between Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley.

However, the season ended disappointingly, with the Giants missing the playoffs. That's a reason why nailing the 2024 NFL Draft is so important to the franchise.

Ahead of the draft, the Giants will host private pre-draft meetings known as Top 30 visits. These visits will include the draft products that they're looking forward to.

This article will take a look at the prospects set to meet Brian Daboll at the Top 30 visits. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Giants Top 30 visits list for 2024 NFL Draft prospects

Here's a look at the prospects confirmed to have been invited by the New York Giants for the Top 30 visits:

  • Adisa Isaac, Defensive end, Penn State
  • Chau Smith-Wade, Cornerback, Washington State
  • Drake Maye, Quarterback, North Carolina
  • J.J. McCarthy, Quarterback, Michigan
  • Khristian Boyd, Defensive tackle, Northern Iowa
  • Malik Nabers, Wide receiver, LSU
  • Marvin Harrison Jr., Wide receiver, Ohio State
  • Michael Penix Jr., Quarterback, Washington
  • Rome Odunze, Wide receiver, Washington
  • Tyrice Knight, Linebacker, UTEP

New York Giants 2024 NFL Draft Picks

The above prospects could hear their name called by the Giants in the 2024 NFL Draft. Here's a look at the Giants' picks in the upcoming Draft:

  • Round 1, Pick 6
  • Round 2, Pick 47 (from the Seattle Seahawks)
  • Round 3, Pick 70
  • Round 4, Pick 107
  • Round 5, Pick 166 (from the Carolina Panthers)
  • Round 6, Pick 183

2024 NFL First Round Draft Order

Here's a look at the first round of the upcoming NFL Draft:

  1. Chicago Bears (from the Carolina Panthers)
  2. Washington Commanders
  3. New England Patriots
  4. Arizona Cardinals
  5. Los Angeles Chargers
  6. New York Giants
  7. Tennessee Titans
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Chicago Bears
  10. New York Jets
  11. Minnesota Vikings
  12. Denver Broncos
  13. Las Vegas Raiders
  14. New Orleans Saints
  15. Indianapolis Colts
  16. Seattle Seahawks
  17. Jacksonville Jaguars
  18. Cincinnati Bengals
  19. Los Angeles Rams
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. Miami Dolphins
  22. Philadelphia Eagles
  23. Minnesota Vikings (from Cleveland through the Houston Texans)
  24. Dallas Cowboys
  25. Green Bay Packers
  26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  27. Arizona Cardinals (from the Houston Texans)
  28. Buffalo Bills
  29. Baltimore Ravens
  30. Detroit Lions
  31. San Francisco 49ers
  32. Kansas City Chiefs

Edited by Krutik Jain
