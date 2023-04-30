New York Giants undrafted free agents signings tracker after 2023 NFL Draft

The New York Giants entered the 2023 NFL Draft in a much different situation than they did a year ago. They exceeded their expectations by a wide margin last year, making it all the way to the NFL Playoffs and advancing to the second round. This has resulted in the franchise entering win-now mode for the upcoming 2023 NFL season rather than a rebuilding phase.

The biggest move the New York Giants made during the 2023 NFL offseason was signing quarterback Daniel Jones to a long-term contract extension. This happened just a year after they declined to pick up the fifth-year team option on his rookie contract. His breakout season in his first year with new head coach Brian Daboll changed the direction of the entire franchise.

While they locked up their quarterback with a new contract, they failed to give Saquon Barkley an extension during the 2023 NFL offseason. The Giants instead placed their franchise tag on their superstar running back, putting his future with the team in serious jeopardy. They apparently made the quarterback their top priority this year.

The Giants used the 2023 NFL Draft to support their franchise quarterback, Daniel Jones, while also addressing holes in their roster. The process is ongoing as they have been signing undrafted free agents. All declared prospects who go unselected in the draft immediately become unrestricted free agents. The Giants have been active in shopping in this market and finding valuable additions.

New York Giants undrafted free agents signings

Here is the complete list of undrafted free agents signed by the New York Giants following the 2023 NFL Draft:

Tommy DeVito, QB, Illinois Fighting Illini

Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR, West Virginia Mountaineers

Habakkuk Baldonado, DE, Pittsburgh Panthers

Dyontae Johnson, LB, Toledo Rockets

Alex Cook, S, Washington Huskies

New York Giants 2023 NFL Draft picks

Jalin Hyatt

Here is the complete list of 2023 NFL Draft picks made by the New York Giants:

Round 1, Pick 24 - Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland Terrapins

Round 2, Pick 57 - John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota Golden Gophers

Round 3, Pick 73 - Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee Volunteers

Round 5, Pick 172 - Eric Gray, RB, Oklahoma Sooners

Round 6, Pick 209 - Tre Hawkins III, CB, Old Dominion Monarchs

Round 7, Pick 243 - Jordon Riley, DT, Oregon Ducks

Round 7, Pick 254 - Gervarrius Owens, S, Houston Cougars

