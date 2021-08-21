New York Giants vs Cleveland Browns NFL Odds, Picks, line, and spread – August 22, 2021 | NFL Preseason 2021

The Cleveland Browns have hosted the New York Giants all week as part of joint practice before the two teams square off on Sunday afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium. This was one of the many joint practices taking place across the NFL this week as teams look to scrimmage against opponents rather than themselves.

There are some familiar faces on both sidelines as former New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham plays for the Browns. And former Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens is an offensive assistant with the Giants.

The Giants lost their preseason opener last week to their in-stadium rival, the New York Jets. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and most of the starting offense didn't play last week but are expected to get some snaps this week. Running back Saquon Barkley is also not expected to make any significant playing time in the preseason as he continues to rehab from a torn ACL last season.

The Browns defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road last week. Quarterback Baker Mayfield didn't start either. Look for both starting quarterbacks to make an appearance in the Week 2 matchup. The Browns are looking to pickup where they left off last season, making the playoffs for the first time since 2002.

Practice is over for the Browns. Giants are doing conditioning pic.twitter.com/VV1MCgZwBA — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 19, 2021

New York Giants at Cleveland Browns: Betting odds

The home team Cleveland Browns are favorites by 6.5 points over the New York Giants in this Week 2 matchup. The Browns have looked like the better team in joint practice this week. Meaning they could have the upper hand in the game as well.

The over/under for this game is 37.5 points.

Baker Mayfield goes 3-for-3 against the Giants DBs, hitting DPJ, Jarvis Landry and Hollywood Higgins. #Browns pic.twitter.com/ZdvV7ZOWAM — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) August 20, 2021

New York Giants at Cleveland Browns: Picks

The New York Giants will continue to be cautious with their offense, and of the starters that do take the field, they won't see much playing time. The Browns defense, even deep down the depth chart, is strong and picked apart the Jaguars last season.

The Giants defense might struggle against the Browns' dynamic offense. The Browns will go up to 2-0 in the preseason.

New York Giants at Cleveland Browns: Money line

New York Giants (+200)

Cleveland Browns (-250)

New York Giants at Cleveland Browns: Spread

The Browns should cover the 6.5 point spread over the New York Giants at home.The Browns easily defeated the Jaguars by 10 last week and could have another similar showing in Week 2.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar