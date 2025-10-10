New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Jaxson Dart, Jalen Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles lost for the first time in Week 5 when the Denver Broncos came to Lincoln Financial Field and thwarted a Hail Mary attempt for a 21-17 decision. Now, the defending Super Bowl champions looked to rebound a New York Giants squad whose rookie starter Jaxson Dart had a "sophomore slump" at the New Orleans Saints, losing a fumble and being intercepted twice.

Would they regain their winning form, or would another major upset happen?
The Eagles began the game modestly, scoring a field goal. Jaxson Dart did not take long before responding, exploiting a defensive hole to rush for a touchdown.
The Giants then got a major defensive stop, as Brian Burns penetrated the trenches to sack Jalen Hurts and force a punt that Wan'Dale Robinson punished with a touchdown.
Finally, after the two-minute mark, Hurts finally found the end zone - via a pitch to Dallas Goedert on a trick play. The Eagles then forced a punt, then punished it with their patented "Brotherly Shove" at the end zone.
Cam Skattebo eventually put the hosts back on top with a rushing touchdown. Hurts then ran out of time to spike the ball to end the half.
