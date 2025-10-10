New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Jaxson Dart, Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles lost for the first time in Week 5 when the Denver Broncos came to Lincoln Financial Field and thwarted a Hail Mary attempt for a 21-17 decision. Now, the defending Super Bowl champions looked to rebound a New York Giants squad whose rookie starter Jaxson Dart had a "sophomore slump" at the New Orleans Saints, losing a fumble and being intercepted twice.

Ad

Would they regain their winning form, or would another major upset happen?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles box score

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Total New York Giants 13 7 20 Philadelphia Eagles 10 7 17

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

New York Giants player stats

Passing

Player CMP/ATT YDS TD INT RTG Jaxson Dart 10/13 127 1 0 132.5

Ad

Rushing and receiving

Player CAR YDS TD REC YDS TD Jaxson Dart 4 38 1 0 0 0 Cam Skattebo 8 31 1 0 0 0 Devin Singletary 1 1 0 0 0 0 Tyrone Tracy Jr. 1 1 0 0 0 0 Wan'Dale Robinson 0 0 0 4 62 1 Lil'Jordan Humphrey 0 0 0 3 49 0 Jalin Hyatt 0 0 0 2 11 0 Theo Johnson 0 0 0 1 5 0

Ad

Defense

Player TOTAL SOLO SACKS TFL PD QB HTS TD INT Tyler Nubin 7 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 Paulson Adebo 5 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bobby Okereke 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dexter Lawrence II 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rakeem Nunez-Roches 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dane Belton 3 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 Dru Phillips 3 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 Brian Burns 3 1 1 1 0 1 0 0 Kayvon Thibodeaux 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nic Jones 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Darius Muasau 1 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 D.J. Davidson 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 Jevon Holland 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 Cor'Dale Flott 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Neville Hewitt 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Zaire Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Art Green 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Ad

Kicking

Player FG XP Jude McAtamney 0/0 2/3

Ad

Punting

Player PUNTS YDS Jamie Gillan 1 52

Ad

Philadelphia Eagles player stats

Passing

Player CMP/ATT YDS TD INT RTG Jalen Hurts 14/18 164 1 0 123.1

Ad

Rushing and receiving

Player CAR YDS TD REC YDS TD Saquon Barkley 8 56 0 0 0 0 Jalen Hurts 6 10 1 0 0 0 AJ Dillon 1 2 0 0 0 0 A.J. Brown 0 0 0 5 73 0 Dallas Goedert 0 0 0 6 50 1 DeVonta Smith 0 0 0 2 24 0 Jahan Dotson 0 0 0 1 17 0

Ad

Defense

Player TOTAL SOLO SACKS TFL PD QB HTS TD INT Zack Baun 5 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jordan Davis 4 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 Adoree' Jackson 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Moro Ojomo 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jalyx Hunt 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Andrew Mukuba 3 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 Reed Blankenship 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kelee Ringo 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jeremiah Trotter Jr. 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cameron Latu 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Smael Mondon Jr. 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Byron Young 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Patrick Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Azeez Ojulari 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ty Robinson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Quinyon Mitchell 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Ad

Kicking

Player FG XP Jake Elliott 1/1 2/2

Ad

Punting

Player PUNTS YDS Braden Mann 1 58

Ad

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles summary

The Eagles began the game modestly, scoring a field goal. Jaxson Dart did not take long before responding, exploiting a defensive hole to rush for a touchdown.

The Giants then got a major defensive stop, as Brian Burns penetrated the trenches to sack Jalen Hurts and force a punt that Wan'Dale Robinson punished with a touchdown.

Finally, after the two-minute mark, Hurts finally found the end zone - via a pitch to Dallas Goedert on a trick play. The Eagles then forced a punt, then punished it with their patented "Brotherly Shove" at the end zone.

Cam Skattebo eventually put the hosts back on top with a rushing touchdown. Hurts then ran out of time to spike the ball to end the half.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More