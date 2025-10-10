  • home icon
New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Jaxson Dart, Jalen Hurts

By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 10, 2025 01:42 GMT
By Andre Castillo

Modified Oct 10, 2025 01:42 GMT
New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Jaxson Dart, Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles lost for the first time in Week 5 when the Denver Broncos came to Lincoln Financial Field and thwarted a Hail Mary attempt for a 21-17 decision. Now, the defending Super Bowl champions looked to rebound a New York Giants squad whose rookie starter Jaxson Dart had a "sophomore slump" at the New Orleans Saints, losing a fumble and being intercepted twice.

Would they regain their winning form, or would another major upset happen?

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles box score

1Q2Q3Q4QTotal
New York Giants13720
Philadelphia Eagles10717
New York Giants player stats

Passing

PlayerCMP/ATTYDSTDINTRTG
Jaxson Dart10/1312710132.5
Rushing and receiving

PlayerCARYDSTDRECYDSTD
Jaxson Dart4381000
Cam Skattebo8311000
Devin Singletary110000
Tyrone Tracy Jr.110000
Wan'Dale Robinson0004621
Lil'Jordan Humphrey0003490
Jalin Hyatt0002110
Theo Johnson000150
Defense

PlayerTOTALSOLOSACKSTFLPDQB HTSTDINT
Tyler Nubin74000000
Paulson Adebo53000000
Bobby Okereke42000000
Dexter Lawrence II41000000
Rakeem Nunez-Roches40000000
Dane Belton32001000
Dru Phillips32010000
Brian Burns31110100
Kayvon Thibodeaux21000000
Nic Jones21000000
Darius Muasau11100100
D.J. Davidson11010000
Jevon Holland11001000
Cor'Dale Flott11000000
Neville Hewitt10000000
Zaire Barnes10000000
Art Green10000000
Kicking

PlayerFGXP
Jude McAtamney0/02/3
Punting

PlayerPUNTSYDS
Jamie Gillan152
Philadelphia Eagles player stats

Passing

PlayerCMP/ATTYDSTDINTRTG
Jalen Hurts14/1816410123.1
Rushing and receiving

PlayerCARYDSTDRECYDSTD
Saquon Barkley8560000
Jalen Hurts6101000
AJ Dillon120000
A.J. Brown0005730
Dallas Goedert0006501
DeVonta Smith0002240
Jahan Dotson0001170
Defense

PlayerTOTALSOLOSACKSTFLPDQB HTSTDINT
Zack Baun53000000
Jordan Davis41100100
Adoree' Jackson32000000
Moro Ojomo31000000
Jalyx Hunt31000000
Andrew Mukuba31001000
Reed Blankenship22000000
Kelee Ringo22000000
Jeremiah Trotter Jr.22000000
Cameron Latu11000000
Smael Mondon Jr.11000000
Byron Young11000000
Patrick Johnson10000000
Azeez Ojulari10000000
Ty Robinson10000000
Quinyon Mitchell10000000
Kicking

PlayerFGXP
Jake Elliott1/12/2
Punting

PlayerPUNTSYDS
Braden Mann158
New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles summary

The Eagles began the game modestly, scoring a field goal. Jaxson Dart did not take long before responding, exploiting a defensive hole to rush for a touchdown.

The Giants then got a major defensive stop, as Brian Burns penetrated the trenches to sack Jalen Hurts and force a punt that Wan'Dale Robinson punished with a touchdown.

Finally, after the two-minute mark, Hurts finally found the end zone - via a pitch to Dallas Goedert on a trick play. The Eagles then forced a punt, then punished it with their patented "Brotherly Shove" at the end zone.

Cam Skattebo eventually put the hosts back on top with a rushing touchdown. Hurts then ran out of time to spike the ball to end the half.

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Edited by Andre Castillo
