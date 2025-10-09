  • home icon
  New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 6 TNF | 2025 NFL season

New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 6 TNF | 2025 NFL season

By Arnold
Modified Oct 09, 2025 15:55 GMT
NFL: Denver Broncos at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
NFL: Denver Broncos at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

The New York Giants will square off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season on Thursday night. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Ahead of the Giants vs Eagles TNF game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles projected starting lineup for Week 6

New York Giants projected starting lineup

NFL: New York Giants QB Jaxson Dart - Source: Imagn
NFL: New York Giants QB Jaxson Dart - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Giants' projected starters on offense vs. the Eagles:

PositionStarter
QBJaxson Dart
RBCam Skattebo
WRWan'Dale Robinson
WRGunner Olszewski
WRJalin Hyatt
TETheo Johnson
LTAndrew Thomas
LGJon Runyan
CJohn Michael Schmitz Jr.
RGGreg Van Roten
RTJermaine Eluemunor
Here's a look at the Giants' projected starters on defense vs. the Eagles:

PositionStarter
LDERakeem Nunez-Roches
NTDexter Lawrence II
RDERoy Robertson-Harris
WLBBrian Burns
LILBBobby Okereke
RILBDarius Muasau
SLBKayvon Thibodeaux
LCBPaulson Adebo
SSTyler Nubin
FSJevon Holland
RCBCor'Dale Flott
NBDru Phillips
Here's a look at the Giants' projected starters on special teams vs. the Eagles:

PositionStarter
PKJude McAtamney
PJamie Gillan
HJamie Gillan
PRGunner Olszewski
KRGunner Olszewski
LSCasey Kreiter
Philadelphia Eagles projected starting lineup

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts - Source: Imagn
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Eagles' projected starters on offense vs. the Giants:

PositionStarter
QBJalen Hurts
RBSaquon Barkley
WRA.J. Brown
WRDeVonta Smith
WRJahan Dotson
TEDallas Goedert
LTJordan Mailata
LGBrett Troth
CCam Jurgens
RGTyler Steen
RTLane Johnson
Here's a look at the Eagles' projected starters on defense vs. the Giants:

PositionStarter
LDEMoro Ojomo
NTJordan Davis
RDEJalen Carter
WLBZa'Darius Smith
LILBZack Baun
RILBJihaad Campbell
SLBJalyx Hunt
LCBKelee Ringo
SSReed Blankenship
FSAndrew Mukuba
RCBQuinyon Mitchell
NBCooper DeJean
Here's a look at the Eagles' projected starters on special teams vs. the Giants:

PositionStarter
PKJake Elliott
PBraden Mann
HBraden Mann
PRJahan Dotson
KRWill Shipley
LSCal Adomitis
New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles depth chart for Week 6

New York Giants depth chart

Here's a look at the Giants' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBJaxson DartRussell WilsonJameis Winston-
RBCam SkatteboTyrone Tracy Jr.Devin SingletaryEric Gray (O)
WRWan'Dale RobinsonBeaux CollinsBryce Ford-Wheaton (IR)-
WRDarius Slayton (O)Gunner OlszewskiDa'Quan Felton (IR)-
WRJalin HyattMalik Nabers (IR)--
TETheo JohnsonDaniel BellingerChris ManhertzThomas Fidone II
LTAndrew ThomasMarcus MbowJames Hudson IIIJoshua Ezeudu (IR)
LGJon RunyanAaron Stinnie--
CJohn Michael Schmitz Jr.Austin Schlottmann--
RGGreg Van RotenAaron StinnieEvan Neal-
RTJermaine Eluemunor (Q)Marcus Mbow--
Here's a look at the Giants' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDERakeem Nunez-RochesElijah Garcia--
NTDexter Lawrence IID.J. Davidson--
RDERoy Robertson-HarrisDarius Alexander--
WLBBrian BurnsAbdul CarterVictor Dimukeje (O)-
LILBBobby OkerekeDemetrius Flannigan-Fowles (O)Chris Board (IR)-
RILBDarius MuasauSwayze Bozeman (O)Micah McFadden (IR)-
SLBKayvon ThibodeauxChauncey Golston--
LCBPaulson AdeboArt Green--
SSTyler NubinDane Belton--
FSJevon HollandBeau BradeAnthony Johnson Jr. (O)-
RCBCor'Dale FlottDeonte BanksRico Payton (IR)-
NBDru PhillipsNic JonesTJ Moore (IR)-
Here's a look at the Giants' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKGraham Gano (IR)---
PJamie Gillan---
HJamie Gillan---
PRGunner OlszewskiWan'Dale Robinson--
KRGunner OlszewskiDevin SingletaryWan'Dale RobinsonTyrone Tracy Jr.
LSCasey Kreiter---
Philadelphia Eagles depth chart

Here's a look at the Eagles' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBJalen HurtsTanner McKeeSam Howell-
RBSaquon BarkleyAJ DillonWill ShipleyTank Bigsby
WRA.J. BrownJohn Metchie IIIJohnny Wilson (IR)-
WRDeVonta SmithXavier Gipson--
WRJahan DotsonDarius Cooper (IR)--
TEDallas GoedertGrant Calcaterra (O)Kylen GransonCameron Latu
FBBen VanSumeren (IR)---
LTJordan MailataFred JohnsonMyles Hinton (IR)-
LGLandon Dickerson (O)Brett Toth--
CCam JurgensDrew KendallWillie Lampkin (IR)-
RGTyler SteenMatt Pryor--
RTLane JohnsonCameron Williams (IR)--
Here's a look at the Eagles' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEMoro OjomoByron Young--
NTJordan DavisTy Robinson--
RDEJalen Carter (Q)Za'Darius Smith--
WLBZa'Darius SmithAzeez OjulariNolan Smith Jr. (IR)Ogbo Okoronkwo (IR)
LILBZack BaunSmael Mondon Jr.--
RILBJihaad CampbellJeremiah Trotter Jr.Nakobe Dean (O)-
SLBJalyx HuntJoshua UchePatrick Johnson-
LCBKelee RingoAdoree' JacksonJakorian Bennett (IR)-
SSReed BlankenshipMarcus Epps--
FSAndrew MukubaSydney Brown--
RCBQuinyon MitchellMac McWilliams--
NBCooper DeJeanParry Nickerson--
Here's a look at the Eagles' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKJake Elliott---
PBraden Mann---
HBraden Mann---
PRJahan DotsonCooper DeJean--
KRWill ShipleyTank BigsbyJohn Metchie IIIAJ Dillon
LSCal AdomitisCharley Hughlett (IR)--
How to watch the New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 6 TNF clash

The Giants vs. Eagles Week 6 clash will be broadcast live on national TV. However, fans can live-stream the contest on Amazon Prime.

Locals in Philly can catch the game on FOX 29, while those in New York can watch it on FOX 5.

Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

