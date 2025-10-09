New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 6 TNF | 2025 NFL season

The New York Giants will square off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season on Thursday night. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Ahead of the Giants vs Eagles TNF game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles projected starting lineup for Week 6

New York Giants projected starting lineup

NFL: New York Giants QB Jaxson Dart - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Giants' projected starters on offense vs. the Eagles:

Position Starter QB Jaxson Dart RB Cam Skattebo WR Wan'Dale Robinson WR Gunner Olszewski WR Jalin Hyatt TE Theo Johnson LT Andrew Thomas LG Jon Runyan C John Michael Schmitz Jr. RG Greg Van Roten RT Jermaine Eluemunor

Here's a look at the Giants' projected starters on defense vs. the Eagles:

Position Starter LDE Rakeem Nunez-Roches NT Dexter Lawrence II RDE Roy Robertson-Harris WLB Brian Burns LILB Bobby Okereke RILB Darius Muasau SLB Kayvon Thibodeaux LCB Paulson Adebo SS Tyler Nubin FS Jevon Holland RCB Cor'Dale Flott NB Dru Phillips

Here's a look at the Giants' projected starters on special teams vs. the Eagles:

Position Starter PK Jude McAtamney P Jamie Gillan H Jamie Gillan PR Gunner Olszewski KR Gunner Olszewski LS Casey Kreiter

Philadelphia Eagles projected starting lineup

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Eagles' projected starters on offense vs. the Giants:

Position Starter QB Jalen Hurts RB Saquon Barkley WR A.J. Brown WR DeVonta Smith WR Jahan Dotson TE Dallas Goedert LT Jordan Mailata LG Brett Troth C Cam Jurgens RG Tyler Steen RT Lane Johnson

Here's a look at the Eagles' projected starters on defense vs. the Giants:

Position Starter LDE Moro Ojomo NT Jordan Davis RDE Jalen Carter WLB Za'Darius Smith LILB Zack Baun RILB Jihaad Campbell SLB Jalyx Hunt LCB Kelee Ringo SS Reed Blankenship FS Andrew Mukuba RCB Quinyon Mitchell NB Cooper DeJean

Here's a look at the Eagles' projected starters on special teams vs. the Giants:

Position Starter PK Jake Elliott P Braden Mann H Braden Mann PR Jahan Dotson KR Will Shipley LS Cal Adomitis

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles depth chart for Week 6

New York Giants depth chart

Here's a look at the Giants' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Jaxson Dart Russell Wilson Jameis Winston - RB Cam Skattebo Tyrone Tracy Jr. Devin Singletary Eric Gray (O) WR Wan'Dale Robinson Beaux Collins Bryce Ford-Wheaton (IR) - WR Darius Slayton (O) Gunner Olszewski Da'Quan Felton (IR) - WR Jalin Hyatt Malik Nabers (IR) - - TE Theo Johnson Daniel Bellinger Chris Manhertz Thomas Fidone II LT Andrew Thomas Marcus Mbow James Hudson III Joshua Ezeudu (IR) LG Jon Runyan Aaron Stinnie - - C John Michael Schmitz Jr. Austin Schlottmann - - RG Greg Van Roten Aaron Stinnie Evan Neal - RT Jermaine Eluemunor (Q) Marcus Mbow - -

Here's a look at the Giants' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Rakeem Nunez-Roches Elijah Garcia - - NT Dexter Lawrence II D.J. Davidson - - RDE Roy Robertson-Harris Darius Alexander - - WLB Brian Burns Abdul Carter Victor Dimukeje (O) - LILB Bobby Okereke Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (O) Chris Board (IR) - RILB Darius Muasau Swayze Bozeman (O) Micah McFadden (IR) - SLB Kayvon Thibodeaux Chauncey Golston - - LCB Paulson Adebo Art Green - - SS Tyler Nubin Dane Belton - - FS Jevon Holland Beau Brade Anthony Johnson Jr. (O) - RCB Cor'Dale Flott Deonte Banks Rico Payton (IR) - NB Dru Phillips Nic Jones TJ Moore (IR) -

Here's a look at the Giants' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Graham Gano (IR) - - - P Jamie Gillan - - - H Jamie Gillan - - - PR Gunner Olszewski Wan'Dale Robinson - - KR Gunner Olszewski Devin Singletary Wan'Dale Robinson Tyrone Tracy Jr. LS Casey Kreiter - - -

Philadelphia Eagles depth chart

Here's a look at the Eagles' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Jalen Hurts Tanner McKee Sam Howell - RB Saquon Barkley AJ Dillon Will Shipley Tank Bigsby WR A.J. Brown John Metchie III Johnny Wilson (IR) - WR DeVonta Smith Xavier Gipson - - WR Jahan Dotson Darius Cooper (IR) - - TE Dallas Goedert Grant Calcaterra (O) Kylen Granson Cameron Latu FB Ben VanSumeren (IR) - - - LT Jordan Mailata Fred Johnson Myles Hinton (IR) - LG Landon Dickerson (O) Brett Toth - - C Cam Jurgens Drew Kendall Willie Lampkin (IR) - RG Tyler Steen Matt Pryor - - RT Lane Johnson Cameron Williams (IR) - -

Here's a look at the Eagles' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Moro Ojomo Byron Young - - NT Jordan Davis Ty Robinson - - RDE Jalen Carter (Q) Za'Darius Smith - - WLB Za'Darius Smith Azeez Ojulari Nolan Smith Jr. (IR) Ogbo Okoronkwo (IR) LILB Zack Baun Smael Mondon Jr. - - RILB Jihaad Campbell Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Nakobe Dean (O) - SLB Jalyx Hunt Joshua Uche Patrick Johnson - LCB Kelee Ringo Adoree' Jackson Jakorian Bennett (IR) - SS Reed Blankenship Marcus Epps - - FS Andrew Mukuba Sydney Brown - - RCB Quinyon Mitchell Mac McWilliams - - NB Cooper DeJean Parry Nickerson - -

Here's a look at the Eagles' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Jake Elliott - - - P Braden Mann - - - H Braden Mann - - - PR Jahan Dotson Cooper DeJean - - KR Will Shipley Tank Bigsby John Metchie III AJ Dillon LS Cal Adomitis Charley Hughlett (IR) - -

How to watch the New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 6 TNF clash

The Giants vs. Eagles Week 6 clash will be broadcast live on national TV. However, fans can live-stream the contest on Amazon Prime.

Locals in Philly can catch the game on FOX 29, while those in New York can watch it on FOX 5.

