New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 6 TNF | 2025 NFL season
The New York Giants will square off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season on Thursday night. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Ad
Ahead of the Giants vs Eagles TNF game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.
New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles projected starting lineup for Week 6
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Here's a look at the Giants' projected starters on offense vs. the Eagles:
Ad
Trending
Position
Starter
QB
Jaxson Dart
RB
Cam Skattebo
WR
Wan'Dale Robinson
WR
Gunner Olszewski
WR
Jalin Hyatt
TE
Theo Johnson
LT
Andrew Thomas
LG
Jon Runyan
C
John Michael Schmitz Jr.
RG
Greg Van Roten
RT
Jermaine Eluemunor
Ad
Here's a look at the Giants' projected starters on defense vs. the Eagles:
Position
Starter
LDE
Rakeem Nunez-Roches
NT
Dexter Lawrence II
RDE
Roy Robertson-Harris
WLB
Brian Burns
LILB
Bobby Okereke
RILB
Darius Muasau
SLB
Kayvon Thibodeaux
LCB
Paulson Adebo
SS
Tyler Nubin
FS
Jevon Holland
RCB
Cor'Dale Flott
NB
Dru Phillips
Ad
Here's a look at the Giants' projected starters on special teams vs. the Eagles:
Position
Starter
PK
Jude McAtamney
P
Jamie Gillan
H
Jamie Gillan
PR
Gunner Olszewski
KR
Gunner Olszewski
LS
Casey Kreiter
Ad
Philadelphia Eagles projected starting lineup
Here's a look at the Eagles' projected starters on offense vs. the Giants:
Ad
Position
Starter
QB
Jalen Hurts
RB
Saquon Barkley
WR
A.J. Brown
WR
DeVonta Smith
WR
Jahan Dotson
TE
Dallas Goedert
LT
Jordan Mailata
LG
Brett Troth
C
Cam Jurgens
RG
Tyler Steen
RT
Lane Johnson
Ad
Here's a look at the Eagles' projected starters on defense vs. the Giants:
Position
Starter
LDE
Moro Ojomo
NT
Jordan Davis
RDE
Jalen Carter
WLB
Za'Darius Smith
LILB
Zack Baun
RILB
Jihaad Campbell
SLB
Jalyx Hunt
LCB
Kelee Ringo
SS
Reed Blankenship
FS
Andrew Mukuba
RCB
Quinyon Mitchell
NB
Cooper DeJean
Ad
Here's a look at the Eagles' projected starters on special teams vs. the Giants:
Position
Starter
PK
Jake Elliott
P
Braden Mann
H
Braden Mann
PR
Jahan Dotson
KR
Will Shipley
LS
Cal Adomitis
Ad
New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles depth chart for Week 6
New York Giants depth chart
Here's a look at the Giants' depth chart for their offense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Jaxson Dart
Russell Wilson
Jameis Winston
-
RB
Cam Skattebo
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Devin Singletary
Eric Gray (O)
WR
Wan'Dale Robinson
Beaux Collins
Bryce Ford-Wheaton (IR)
-
WR
Darius Slayton (O)
Gunner Olszewski
Da'Quan Felton (IR)
-
WR
Jalin Hyatt
Malik Nabers (IR)
-
-
TE
Theo Johnson
Daniel Bellinger
Chris Manhertz
Thomas Fidone II
LT
Andrew Thomas
Marcus Mbow
James Hudson III
Joshua Ezeudu (IR)
LG
Jon Runyan
Aaron Stinnie
-
-
C
John Michael Schmitz Jr.
Austin Schlottmann
-
-
RG
Greg Van Roten
Aaron Stinnie
Evan Neal
-
RT
Jermaine Eluemunor (Q)
Marcus Mbow
-
-
Ad
Here's a look at the Giants' depth chart for their defense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Rakeem Nunez-Roches
Elijah Garcia
-
-
NT
Dexter Lawrence II
D.J. Davidson
-
-
RDE
Roy Robertson-Harris
Darius Alexander
-
-
WLB
Brian Burns
Abdul Carter
Victor Dimukeje (O)
-
LILB
Bobby Okereke
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (O)
Chris Board (IR)
-
RILB
Darius Muasau
Swayze Bozeman (O)
Micah McFadden (IR)
-
SLB
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Chauncey Golston
-
-
LCB
Paulson Adebo
Art Green
-
-
SS
Tyler Nubin
Dane Belton
-
-
FS
Jevon Holland
Beau Brade
Anthony Johnson Jr. (O)
-
RCB
Cor'Dale Flott
Deonte Banks
Rico Payton (IR)
-
NB
Dru Phillips
Nic Jones
TJ Moore (IR)
-
Ad
Here's a look at the Giants' depth chart for their special teams:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Graham Gano (IR)
-
-
-
P
Jamie Gillan
-
-
-
H
Jamie Gillan
-
-
-
PR
Gunner Olszewski
Wan'Dale Robinson
-
-
KR
Gunner Olszewski
Devin Singletary
Wan'Dale Robinson
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
LS
Casey Kreiter
-
-
-
Ad
Philadelphia Eagles depth chart
Here's a look at the Eagles' depth chart for their offense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Jalen Hurts
Tanner McKee
Sam Howell
-
RB
Saquon Barkley
AJ Dillon
Will Shipley
Tank Bigsby
WR
A.J. Brown
John Metchie III
Johnny Wilson (IR)
-
WR
DeVonta Smith
Xavier Gipson
-
-
WR
Jahan Dotson
Darius Cooper (IR)
-
-
TE
Dallas Goedert
Grant Calcaterra (O)
Kylen Granson
Cameron Latu
FB
Ben VanSumeren (IR)
-
-
-
LT
Jordan Mailata
Fred Johnson
Myles Hinton (IR)
-
LG
Landon Dickerson (O)
Brett Toth
-
-
C
Cam Jurgens
Drew Kendall
Willie Lampkin (IR)
-
RG
Tyler Steen
Matt Pryor
-
-
RT
Lane Johnson
Cameron Williams (IR)
-
-
Ad
Here's a look at the Eagles' depth chart for their defense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Moro Ojomo
Byron Young
-
-
NT
Jordan Davis
Ty Robinson
-
-
RDE
Jalen Carter (Q)
Za'Darius Smith
-
-
WLB
Za'Darius Smith
Azeez Ojulari
Nolan Smith Jr. (IR)
Ogbo Okoronkwo (IR)
LILB
Zack Baun
Smael Mondon Jr.
-
-
RILB
Jihaad Campbell
Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
Nakobe Dean (O)
-
SLB
Jalyx Hunt
Joshua Uche
Patrick Johnson
-
LCB
Kelee Ringo
Adoree' Jackson
Jakorian Bennett (IR)
-
SS
Reed Blankenship
Marcus Epps
-
-
FS
Andrew Mukuba
Sydney Brown
-
-
RCB
Quinyon Mitchell
Mac McWilliams
-
-
NB
Cooper DeJean
Parry Nickerson
-
-
Ad
Here's a look at the Eagles' depth chart for their special teams:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Jake Elliott
-
-
-
P
Braden Mann
-
-
-
H
Braden Mann
-
-
-
PR
Jahan Dotson
Cooper DeJean
-
-
KR
Will Shipley
Tank Bigsby
John Metchie III
AJ Dillon
LS
Cal Adomitis
Charley Hughlett (IR)
-
-
Ad
How to watch the New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 6 TNF clash
The Giants vs. Eagles Week 6 clash will be broadcast live on national TV. However, fans can live-stream the contest on Amazon Prime.
Locals in Philly can catch the game on FOX 29, while those in New York can watch it on FOX 5.
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
About the author
Arnold
Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.
Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.
Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.
In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.