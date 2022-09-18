New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns: Odds, Lines, Picks, and Predictions September 18, 2022 | 2022 NFL Regular Season

The New York Jets play the Cleveland Browns in this Week 2 matchup. Cleveland had an exciting Week 1 win when they faced their former quarterback, Baker Mayfield.

The Browns travelled to Carolina Panthers' home field last week where their running backs carried them to victory. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt combined for 187 yards, but a field goal was the difference in this one.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Jets/Browns Notable Starting QB Matchups since 2010



Mark Sanchez/Colt McCoy

Geno Smith/Jason Campbell

Ryan Fitzpatrick/Josh McCown

Josh McCown/DeShone Kizer

Sam Darnold/Tyrod Taylor

Trevor Siemian/Baker Mayfield

Joe Flacco/Jacoby Brissett*



*slated for Week 2 Jets/Browns Notable Starting QB Matchups since 2010Mark Sanchez/Colt McCoyGeno Smith/Jason CampbellRyan Fitzpatrick/Josh McCownJosh McCown/DeShone KizerSam Darnold/Tyrod TaylorTrevor Siemian/Baker MayfieldJoe Flacco/Jacoby Brissett**slated for Week 2 https://t.co/nR0zL2rlXt

"Jets/Browns Notable Starting QB Matchups since 2010" - @NFLonCBS

The Baltimore Ravens blew out the New York Jets in Week 1. The Jets only managed one touchdown in their 24-9 loss. The one thing they did well was to keep the Ravens' run game to a minimum - more on that later.

New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns Match Details

Fixture: New York Jets @ Cleveland Browns

Date & Time: Sunday, September 18, 1:00 p.m. EDT.

Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH

Ricky Smith @Rickonia



An elf on the field, barking like dogs in the stands, and named after a color. Cleveland Browns @Browns the people have spoken 🏟 the people have spoken 🏟 https://t.co/TYOBd59So8 To an outsider, the Browns have to be confusing as hell.An elf on the field, barking like dogs in the stands, and named after a color. twitter.com/Browns/status/… To an outsider, the Browns have to be confusing as hell. An elf on the field, barking like dogs in the stands, and named after a color. twitter.com/Browns/status/…

"An elf on the field, barking like dogs in the stands, and named after a color." - @Rickonia

New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Jets +6.5 (-105) +235 Over 39.5 (-105) Browns -6.5 (-115) -290 Under 39.5 (-115)

New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns Best Picks

These days, in an NFL football game, 40 points sound like very little. This is especially so, considering that the Browns are on upset alert. While the game likely won't see much more than 40 points, it will be close, and both teams should score more than 20.

Over 39.5 (-105)

Nick Chubb racked up over 100 rushing yards last week

Due to a crazy performance in Week 1, Nick Chubb's prop is off the charts. While he is one of the best backs in the league, he can't be expected to perform like that in every game, more so with Cleveland getting Hunt involved to share some of the workload. 83 yards is an insane total, and Chubb will not get there against the Jets' defense.

Nick Chubb Under 82.5 Yards (-113)

New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns Prediction

As mentioned earlier, the only thing New York did well in their Week 1 game was holding the Ravens' running game. The Browns would have lost last week if their running backs weren't so great.

While the Browns appear to be the better team in this game, looking at the stats, it has upset written all over it. Conservative bettors should take the Jets with the points, but New York should win outright.

New York (+235)

NFL fans! Bet $5 on DraftKings & get $200 in free bets. Click here! Available in eligible states.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far