New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns: Odds, Lines, Picks, and Predictions September 18, 2022 | 2022 NFL Regular Season

The New York Jets play the Cleveland Browns in this Week 2 matchup. Cleveland had an exciting Week 1 win when they faced their former quarterback, Baker Mayfield.
The Browns travelled to Carolina Panthers' home field last week where their running backs carried them to victory. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt combined for 187 yards, but a field goal was the difference in this one.
"Jets/Browns Notable Starting QB Matchups since 2010" - @NFLonCBS
The Baltimore Ravens blew out the New York Jets in Week 1. The Jets only managed one touchdown in their 24-9 loss. The one thing they did well was to keep the Ravens' run game to a minimum - more on that later.
New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns Match Details
Fixture: New York Jets @ Cleveland Browns
Date & Time: Sunday, September 18, 1:00 p.m. EDT.
Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH
"An elf on the field, barking like dogs in the stands, and named after a color." - @Rickonia
New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns Betting Odds
New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns Best Picks
These days, in an NFL football game, 40 points sound like very little. This is especially so, considering that the Browns are on upset alert. While the game likely won't see much more than 40 points, it will be close, and both teams should score more than 20.
Over 39.5 (-105)
Due to a crazy performance in Week 1, Nick Chubb's prop is off the charts. While he is one of the best backs in the league, he can't be expected to perform like that in every game, more so with Cleveland getting Hunt involved to share some of the workload. 83 yards is an insane total, and Chubb will not get there against the Jets' defense.
Nick Chubb Under 82.5 Yards (-113)
New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns Prediction
As mentioned earlier, the only thing New York did well in their Week 1 game was holding the Ravens' running game. The Browns would have lost last week if their running backs weren't so great.
While the Browns appear to be the better team in this game, looking at the stats, it has upset written all over it. Conservative bettors should take the Jets with the points, but New York should win outright.
New York (+235)
