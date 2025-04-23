“0 chance of ever being a starter again”: NFL fans react to Dolphins QB Zach Wilson donning rare jersey number

Former New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson agreed to join the Miami Dolphins in March. The Jets drafted him as the No. 2 pick in 2021 but struggled to find success. Now, Wilson is trying to turn things around with the Dolphins. He has signed a one-year deal worth $6 million with the AFC franchise.

Going into the season, Wilson has decided to wear the No. 0 jersey. NFL insider Ari Meirov shared a post on X today:

"New #Dolphins QB Zach Wilson will wear No. 0 in Miami."

Fans were quick to react to Wilson choosing this rare number for his new team. The number zero isn’t often worn in the NFL, and many had strong opinions about it. One fan said:

“He knows he has 0 chance of ever being a starter again.”

“Good number because it’s the amount of games he’s gonna start,” an X user posted.

"He’s not good enough to match the aura the number 0 requires,” a fan said.

Another fan tweeted, “has a chance to seriously revive his career in Miami. There’s always a 80% chance tua gets injured on the field.”

"That’s how many tds he’d throw,” an X user wrote.

“Number will match their expectations of him, smart,” one more fan commented.

Zach Wilson receives words of support from Dolphins' front office

Wilson has already made a strong impression on the Dolphins just one month after joining the team. Both coach Mike McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier have praised him. While talking to reporters on April 15, the Dolphins GM said:

“I think as we were all going through it and we spent a lot of time on that with Mike (McDaniel) and the offensive coaches and the scouts, and we just felt like Zach had a lot of potential and a lot of talent, and I know you could go the veteran route with someone more proven,” he said.

Grier said that even though Wilson's record isn't perfect, the Dolphins felt he was the right choice. On the other hand, at the NFL owners' meetings on March 31, 2025, Dolphins HC McDaniel told reporters that Wilson was a “direct, calculated target” for the team during free agency.

“There’s very few people that know what it’s like to be drafted high in New York City. And so then to see his resolve, to see where he’s digested the whole situation. It’s like anything for all of us. OK, if you have adversity in your life, that can be a source of strength and growth, or it could be a source of, all right, that’s what defines you and you can’t get over that.”

Both Grier and McDaniel are backing the 25-year-old Utah native. It's up to Zach Wilson now to put his past from his Jets and Denver Broncos days and start fresh in Miami.

