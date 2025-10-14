  • home icon
  • NFL
  • $1,300,000,000-worth LeBron James stamps approval of Bijan Robinson's record-breaking 81-yard TD in 3 words during Bills-Falcons MNF

$1,300,000,000-worth LeBron James stamps approval of Bijan Robinson's record-breaking 81-yard TD in 3 words during Bills-Falcons MNF

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 14, 2025 03:24 GMT
$1,300,000,000-worth LeBron James stamps approval of Bijan Robinson
$1,300,000,000-worth LeBron James stamps approval of Bijan Robinson's record-breaking 81-yard TD in 3 words during Bills-Falcons MNF

Running back Bijan Robinson put up an electric performance during the Atlanta Falcons' Monday night showdown against the Buffalo Bills. The Pro Bowler also set a new personal and league record for the season.

Ad

During a first-and-fifth play in the second quarter, Bijan Robinson received the ball from quarterback Michael Penix Jr. He then rushed to the end zone to score an impressive 81-yard touchdown. This was the longest rush of his NFL career and is also the longest rushing touchdown in the NFL this season. This play also earned the praise of four-time NBA champion LeBron James.

James, who has a net worth of $1.3 billion (per Forbes), took to social media to heap praise on the Falcons running back for his performance against the Buffalo Bills.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Bijan so COLD!!!!!!" James tweeted on X

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

The Falcons drafted Robinson with the eighth overall pick during the 2023 NFL draft. The running back agreed to a four-year rookie contract worth $21.96 million with the team. In two years, he's established himself as a key part of the team's offense.

Last season, Bijan Robinson helped the Falcons finish second in the NFC South with an 8-9 record. He recorded a total of 1,456 yards and 14 TDs rushing. This year, prior to Monday night's game, the running back tallied 314 yards and one TD rushing in four games.

Ad

The Atlanta Falcons ended the night with a 24-14 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Monday. Robinson recorded a total of 170 rushing yards on 19 carries with one touchdown to his name. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. completed 20 of the 32 passes he attempted for 250 yards, along with one passing touchdown.

Bijan Robinson shares his thoughts after securing victory over the Buffalo Bills

After the game, the running back had a message for the fans. In a video shared by ESPN, we see Bijan Robinson share his thoughts after helping the Falcons to a 3-2 record this season.

Ad

He expressed his gratitude to God for giving him the opportunity to be successful. He also shouted out his alma mater, the Texas Longhorns, after the victory.

"What up y'all, it's Bijan. Hey, what a blessing it is. God is so good to give us a win like this. You know we just play for him. And it was big team win. Shoutout to the O-line for being amazing. Shoutout to the defense for being amazing. Whole offense."
Ad
"Shoutout Texas. ...They thought we couldn't do it. But we did it. But hey, great win. Got a big one next week on Sunday night football. Let's go."

The Falcons are next scheduled to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Oct.19.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Falcons Nation! Check out the latest Atlanta Falcons Schedule and dive into the latest Falcons Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications