$1,300,000,000-worth LeBron James stamps approval of Bijan Robinson's record-breaking 81-yard TD in 3 words during Bills-Falcons MNF

Running back Bijan Robinson put up an electric performance during the Atlanta Falcons' Monday night showdown against the Buffalo Bills. The Pro Bowler also set a new personal and league record for the season.During a first-and-fifth play in the second quarter, Bijan Robinson received the ball from quarterback Michael Penix Jr. He then rushed to the end zone to score an impressive 81-yard touchdown. This was the longest rush of his NFL career and is also the longest rushing touchdown in the NFL this season. This play also earned the praise of four-time NBA champion LeBron James.James, who has a net worth of $1.3 billion (per Forbes), took to social media to heap praise on the Falcons running back for his performance against the Buffalo Bills.&quot;Bijan so COLD!!!!!!&quot; James tweeted on XThe Falcons drafted Robinson with the eighth overall pick during the 2023 NFL draft. The running back agreed to a four-year rookie contract worth $21.96 million with the team. In two years, he's established himself as a key part of the team's offense.Last season, Bijan Robinson helped the Falcons finish second in the NFC South with an 8-9 record. He recorded a total of 1,456 yards and 14 TDs rushing. This year, prior to Monday night's game, the running back tallied 314 yards and one TD rushing in four games.The Atlanta Falcons ended the night with a 24-14 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Monday. Robinson recorded a total of 170 rushing yards on 19 carries with one touchdown to his name. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. completed 20 of the 32 passes he attempted for 250 yards, along with one passing touchdown.Bijan Robinson shares his thoughts after securing victory over the Buffalo BillsAfter the game, the running back had a message for the fans. In a video shared by ESPN, we see Bijan Robinson share his thoughts after helping the Falcons to a 3-2 record this season.He expressed his gratitude to God for giving him the opportunity to be successful. He also shouted out his alma mater, the Texas Longhorns, after the victory.&quot;What up y'all, it's Bijan. Hey, what a blessing it is. God is so good to give us a win like this. You know we just play for him. And it was big team win. Shoutout to the O-line for being amazing. Shoutout to the defense for being amazing. Whole offense.&quot;&quot;Shoutout Texas. ...They thought we couldn't do it. But we did it. But hey, great win. Got a big one next week on Sunday night football. Let's go.&quot;The Falcons are next scheduled to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Oct.19.