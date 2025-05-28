1 day after James Cook's holdout, Kay Adams suggests Bills RB stuck in Josh Allen's shadow

Tension rises in Buffalo, as James Cook did not show up for the Bills' OTAs on Tuesday. Many fans know the deal. Cook is looking for a juicy extension as he is entering the final year of his rookie contract with the franchise. NFL insider Kay Adams believes that the talented RB is stuck in Josh Allen's shadow.

It has been reported that Cook wants a deal that will show up on the list of the 2025 top running back contracts. Many believe that the RB deserves a spot on that list because of the numbers he has generated. He wants a contract worth around $15 million, which would match the Baltimore Ravens' Derrick Henry.

One of the reasons why Cook might not get his desired contract is the Allen situation. The Bills recently signed Allen to a lucrative $330 million contract, with $250 guaranteed, making him the highest-paid QB in NFL history. While many believe that Allen deserves the contract, others think that Cook should also get what he asked for.

In Wednesday's episode of "Up and Adams Show," Adams recapped Cook's impressive performance on the gridiron and questioned if the RB is not getting the extension he desires because of Allen.

"James Cook wants a new deal, and deserves a new deal," Adams said. "He was not in attendance for the Bills as he searches for one, as he looks for one."

"Only Jameer Gibbs has averaged more yards per touch than James Cook has. That five and a half edges out both Derek Henry and Saquon. He's sixth in scrimmage yards and total touchdowns in that span as well. He was tied for the league lead in rushing touchdowns a season ago."

"Do you not pay him for what he's done and what he can do and how necessary he is? Is he not valuable? I don't understand. And he might not get the volume because of Allen."

What could James Cook's next contract look like?

The Buffalo Bills are currently in a predicament. James Cook wants to become one of the highest-paid RBs in the NFL, and if they sign him, the franchise might be forced to have less freedom financially. They may even struggle to extend other players' contracts.

However, if they let Cook go, many teams will happily give him a remarkable contract and add him to their roster. Sporadic currently estimates the RBs' market value around $40 million over four years (around $10 million annually).

While Cook is looking for a $15 million per year contract, it'll be interesting to see if the Bills offer him an extension or another franchise swoops him away.

