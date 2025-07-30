1 day after making a bizarre claim about Sydney Sweeney, Antonio Brown calls out Doja Cat for mocking her American Eagle commercial

Antonio Brown’s post-NFL antics took another turn this week, as the former All-Pro receiver turned to social media to respond to Grammy-winning artist Doja Cat. This was just hours after she made a crude jab at actress Sydney Sweeney.On Tuesday night, Brown re-shared a TikTok parody by Doja Cat that mocked an advertisement by American Eagle featuring Sweeney.The ad was based on a play on words using &quot;great jeans&quot; and &quot;great genes&quot; and had inspired some intense back-and-forth on social media. In the video, Doja Cat used a Southern accent to recite Sweeney's words from the ad, which made the parody go viral.&quot;Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair colour, personality and even eye colour. My jeans are blue,&quot; Doja Cat said in the video, repeating words from the ad.Antonio Brown's response? A declaration on X: “No one hates women more than other women.”That post followed Brown's earlier remark about Sweeney on Monday.&quot;sydney sweeney has fetal alcohol syndrome&quot; Brown wrote on his X account.Doja Cat, whose parody of the American Eagle ad has sparked both laughter and commentary, has not publicly responded to Brown’s remarks.Antonio Brown’s social media antics are not newNBA: Brooklyn Nets at Miami Heat - Source: ImagnAntonio Brown’s confrontations with public figures have grown since his exit from the NFL. While his football résumé once included seven Pro Bowl nods and a Super Bowl ring, his off-field persona has been a matter of debate.Just weeks ago, Brown made headlines for a graphic caption about influencer Woah Vicky. This incident prompted a low-key response from Vicky herself. Last year, he drew criticism for posting a cryptic video, interpreted by some as racially charged, in response to a fan account celebrating Sydney Sweeney, according to the Daily Mail.Beyond his digital provocations, Brown remains entangled in multiple legal and financial battles. He’s facing an outstanding arrest warrant tied to a shooting incident in Miami. Though he’s claimed the charge is baseless, authorities allege he fired a weapon during an altercation outside a local event in May.Brown filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy earlier this year, listing millions in unpaid debts. Court proceedings have suggested a web of unpaid obligations, disputed assets and ongoing attempts to liquidate property.