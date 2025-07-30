  • home icon
  • 1 day after making a bizarre claim about Sydney Sweeney, Antonio Brown calls out Doja Cat for mocking her American Eagle commercial

1 day after making a bizarre claim about Sydney Sweeney, Antonio Brown calls out Doja Cat for mocking her American Eagle commercial

By Sanu Abraham
Published Jul 30, 2025 17:26 GMT
NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Miami Heat - Source: Imagn
NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Miami Heat - Source: Imagn

Antonio Brown’s post-NFL antics took another turn this week, as the former All-Pro receiver turned to social media to respond to Grammy-winning artist Doja Cat. This was just hours after she made a crude jab at actress Sydney Sweeney.

On Tuesday night, Brown re-shared a TikTok parody by Doja Cat that mocked an advertisement by American Eagle featuring Sweeney.

The ad was based on a play on words using "great jeans" and "great genes" and had inspired some intense back-and-forth on social media.

In the video, Doja Cat used a Southern accent to recite Sweeney's words from the ad, which made the parody go viral.

"Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair colour, personality and even eye colour. My jeans are blue," Doja Cat said in the video, repeating words from the ad.
Antonio Brown's response? A declaration on X: “No one hates women more than other women.”
That post followed Brown's earlier remark about Sweeney on Monday.

"sydney sweeney has fetal alcohol syndrome" Brown wrote on his X account.

Doja Cat, whose parody of the American Eagle ad has sparked both laughter and commentary, has not publicly responded to Brown’s remarks.

Antonio Brown’s social media antics are not new

NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Miami Heat - Source: Imagn
NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Miami Heat - Source: Imagn

Antonio Brown’s confrontations with public figures have grown since his exit from the NFL. While his football résumé once included seven Pro Bowl nods and a Super Bowl ring, his off-field persona has been a matter of debate.

Just weeks ago, Brown made headlines for a graphic caption about influencer Woah Vicky. This incident prompted a low-key response from Vicky herself. Last year, he drew criticism for posting a cryptic video, interpreted by some as racially charged, in response to a fan account celebrating Sydney Sweeney, according to the Daily Mail.

Beyond his digital provocations, Brown remains entangled in multiple legal and financial battles. He’s facing an outstanding arrest warrant tied to a shooting incident in Miami. Though he’s claimed the charge is baseless, authorities allege he fired a weapon during an altercation outside a local event in May.

Brown filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy earlier this year, listing millions in unpaid debts. Court proceedings have suggested a web of unpaid obligations, disputed assets and ongoing attempts to liquidate property.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
