  • "How dare you": NFL fans react as Antonio Brown makes bold claim about Sydney Sweeney

By Sanu Abraham
Published Jul 29, 2025 17:47 GMT
Antonio Brown x Sydney&nbsp;Sweeney collage
Antonio Brown x Sydney Sweeney collage (image credit: IMAGN)

Antonio Brown ignited a fresh wave of reactions online after commenting on actress Sydney Sweeney. The former NFL wideout said Sweeney has "fetal alcohol syndrome" in a now-viral post on X on Tuesday.

The remark, which came without any discernible context or provocation, drew sharp criticism from fans across the platform.

"How dare you!!!!" one fan tweeted.
"Such a bot account," a fan wrote.
"She left you on read huh," another fan wrote.

More fans reacted to the post.

"Give the controller back to AB," one fan said.
"Next on the list eh," a fan commented.
"Bro what," another fan said.

Sweeney, known for her roles in "Euphoria" and "Madame Web," among others, has not responded to Brown's tweet.

Antonio Brown's legal troubles mount while living in exile

NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Miami Heat - Source: Imagn
NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Miami Heat - Source: Imagn

This is not the first time Antonio Brown pulled Sydney Sweeney into controversy. He posted a message in 2024 in reaction to a video of her on the red carpet, where many interpreted as fetishizing her appearance.

He also made headlines in June after posting a vulgar caption about influencer Woah Vicky, which also drew outrage. She responded, offering a peaceful “God bless him” message.

Once considered among the NFL’s most talented receivers, Brown’s post-football chapter has been tumultuous. After walking off the field mid-game in 2022, his life has spiraled into legal chaos and public outbursts.

Brown reportedly in the United Arab Emirates to evade arrest after allegedly shooting someone in Miami in May. Federal officials said Brown fired a gun after an altercation during or after a boxing event. One of the alleged targets was a man he sued and won a judgment for $1,000,000.

Brown faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, and a warrant remains active in the U.S.

He has also been in a bankruptcy proceeding, where he said he owes more than $3.5 million. Brown's filings suggested he's is in dire financial circumstances, but he still posts pictures of luxurious cars, private yachts and fancy homes on social media. He shared a screenshot in June of a $24 million bank balance with the caption, “Bankrupt over.”

Legal experts warned that such displays could undermine his credibility in court.

