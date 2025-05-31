10 days after Brock Purdy's contract extension, 49ers GM recalls finalizing $265,000,000 deal from a boat in Cabo 

Brock Purdy established himself as a key part of the San Francisco 49ers roster in just three seasons. The quarterback joined the franchise as Mr. Irrelevant in the 2022 NFL draft. He spent his rookie campaign as a backup on the depth chart before taking over as the QB1 during the 2023 season.

In his two-season stint as a starter, Purdy led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance and one NFC Championship title. On May 20, the team decided to give their quarterback a five-year extension worth $265,000,000.

On Friday, 49ers General Manager John Lynch spoke with KNBR's Brian Murphy where he recalled the story about Purdy's contract extension and how they finalized the deal from a boat in Cabo.

"(Owner) Jed York takes our senior leadership on a retreat to Cabo each year with our wives," Lynch said via NBCSportsBayArea.com. "We happened to be down there when the (Brock Purdy) deal got consummated. Brian Hampton (VP of football administration) did a tremendous job working with (Purdy's agency) and bringing that deal home.

"We actually had gone out on a boat in Cabo. So we were out there. Fortunately, we had service, talked to his agent first and said, 'We're good to go... Congratulations... Thank you.' And then, 'All right, I'm going to FaceTime Brock.' I had no idea he was golfing at the Olympic Club," he added.

After leading the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance during the 2023 season, Brock Purdy could not repeat this feat last year. The team finished with an underwhelming 6-11 campaign because of several injury concerns. Purdy tallied a total of 3,864 yards and 20 TDs passing.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan gives his verdict on Brock Purdy after $265 million extension

On Thursday, head coach Kyle Shanahan talked about Purdy and his expectations for the quarterback after his contract extension. According to him, he earned his keep and the contract, and he expects him to continue being a leader on the field.

"I want him to be the leader he's always been," Shanahan said via NFL.com. "There's no worse thing to do than ask people to do something extra just because of their contract. That's when you start making stuff up. Brock's earned his contract, and he's going to earn what he gets going forward."

Purdy is now the seventh-highest-paid quarterback in the league. After an underwhelming 2024 campaign, the 49ers will be back at full strength with returning key players such as Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk and others.

Shanahan and Co. begin their 2025 campaign with a season opener against the Seahawks. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept. 7 at Lumen Field.

