Saquon Barkley has been dealing with a frustrating 2023 NFL offseason with the New York Giants. The superstar running back has been seeking a long-term contract extension, but failed to get what he was looking for. The Giants instead decided to place their franchise tag on him, resulting in Barkley threatening to sit out the 2023 NFL season.

While he still failed to receive a long-term deal, he settled on a new one-year contract likely worth more than the franchise tag would have paid him. This potentially demonstrates that the Giants don't value Barkley nearly as much as he believes he's worth to the team.

Nick Adams, also known as Donald Trump's favorite author, seems to share in the thought that Saquon Barkley is not a crucial piece to the Giants' potential success this year. He outlined his reasons in a recent post on his personal Twitter account.

Here's what Adams had to say about the situation:

"Daniel Jones and Cole Beasley teaming up in New York makes Saquon totally expendable. The Giants offense will be more explosive than ever, with Vanilla Vick feeding the patriotic veteran wideout 15+ targets per game. Barkley will be relegated to a situational runner and pass blocker. The Giants just took back all the leverage in contract negotiations with their top RB."

While it's likely he was being a bit sarcastic, claiming Cole Beasley will make Saquon Barkley irrelevant is extremely unlikely. Beasley joined the Giants to add wide receiver depth for quarterback Jones, not to be a featured player. The 34-year-old veteran recorded just six receptions for 35 yards with the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year.

In fact, there's likely no player on the Giants' roster that can make Barkley expendable. He has exceeded 1,000 rushing yards and 50 receptions in all three of his full seasons without missing significant time due to injuries. He also accounted for nearly 30 per cent of the Giants' total offense last season.

Saquon Barkley's 2023 contract puts him in danger of another franchise tag next year

Saquon Barkley's new one-year contract with the New York Giants is worth up to $11 million, less than a million more than the $10.091 franchise tag for running backs in 2023. That's not even the biggest issue with his new deal.

He failed to include a franchise tag clause in the deal, meaning the Giants can tag him again next offseason. While the 2023 NFL offseason has been frustrating for him, his contract situation is far from over as he could be destined for the same issues next year.