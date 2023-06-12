Who is Saquon Barkley's agent Kim Miale? Giants RB's representatives explored amid contract dispute

Kim Miale is the agent of New York Giants stars running back Saquon Barkley. The Roc Nation head of football is an NFLPA-certified agent and one of the best. She has a stellar client list that includes the likes of Saquon Barkley, Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley, and former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant.

Kim Miale is negotiating improved terms for Barkley as the Giants look to extend the Pro Bowler to a longer contract. In this piece, we will shine the light on one of the best agents in the NFL and showcase her journey to the top.

Who is Kim Miale?

Kim Miale is an attorney with over ten years of experience in Sports Agency. She represents Roc Nation Sports' full roster of athletes in negotiating endorsement agreements. Over the years, Miale has negotiated hundreds of millions of dollars in endorsement and player contracts. Previously, Kim worked in complex commercial litigation for over a decade, representing clients in connection with multimillion-dollar mediations, arbitrations, and trials.

She holds a Juris Doctorate from Suffolk Law School, where she graduated cum laude in 2004. Miale is licensed to practice law in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New York. She also earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Political Science from Providence College, graduating magna cum laude in 2001. Her relentless negotiation skills and ability to sign top talent have earned her recognition, including being named to Sports Business Daily's "40 Under 40" list.

Kim Miale's Legacy at Roc Nation Sports

Kim Miale is a significant part of Roc Nation's football agency upsurge and is currently the company's head of football. She has been with Roc Nation Sports since May 2013 and was the first agent hired by JAY-Z and President Juan Perez.

In addition to serving as co-Head of Football alongside Erik Burkhardt, she also serves as Roc Nation Sports' General Counsel. During the 2018 NFL Draft, Miele's client Saquon Barkley went number two overall to the New York Giants, the highest a player represented by a woman has ever been chosen. She has negotiated stellar and above-market contracts for Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley (five-year, $112.866 million) and former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (five-year, $70 million).

Who is the highest-paid running back in the NFL?

With Saquon Barkley deep in negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys, let's look at the highest-paid player in his position.

The current highest-paid running back in the NFL is San Francisco 49ers superstar Christian McCaffrey. Run CMC sits atop the running back salary scale with an average yearly pay of $16 million. That is just $1 million more than second place on the list, Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints, and it sees them in rarified air. Barkley hopes that Miale's negotiation skills will help him achieve a contract that puts him on par with or even surpasses the top earners in his position, securing his long-term financial future.

