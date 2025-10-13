  • home icon
  • NFL
  • 11 months after blasting Aaron Rodgers for ruining Jets, Boomer Esaison flips stance on 4x NFL MVP as Aaron Glenn's team struggles with Justin Fields

11 months after blasting Aaron Rodgers for ruining Jets, Boomer Esaison flips stance on 4x NFL MVP as Aaron Glenn's team struggles with Justin Fields

By Prasen
Modified Oct 13, 2025 19:44 GMT
11 months after blasting Aaron Rodgers for ruining Jets, Boomer Esaison flips stance on 4x NFL MVP
11 months after blasting Aaron Rodgers for ruining Jets, Boomer Esaison flips stance on 4x NFL MVP [Source: IMAGN, Getty]

Aaron Rodgers' exit from the New York Jets may have been a blessing in disguise, as Aaron Glenn's nightmare season in New York just got worse after a 13-11 loss to the Denver Broncos in London. Now sitting at 0-6, the offense looks completely broken, and quarterback Justin Fields is taking much of the blame.

Ad

Amid the chaos, former NFL MVP Boomer Esiason dropped a surprising take. The former Bengals quarterback, who ripped Aaron Rodgers 11 months ago for “sucking the air out of the [Jets] building,” has completely changed his tune.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Appearing on 'Up & Adams,' Esiason didn’t hesitate when asked if the Jets would still be in playoff contention with Rodgers under center.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Boom, 100% boom,” he said. “I think Aaron Rodgers landed on his feet in a much better place, a much more stable situation with Mike Tomlin there in Pittsburgh. But I would say yes, they would be in the playoff hunt had they had Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback.”
Ad
Ad

It’s a reversal in stance from last November when Esiason accused Rodgers of breaking the Jets locker room.

Also read: "The Brits are wondering what is happening in London": Rich Eisen melts down on air amid Aaron Glenn’s baffling first-half decisions vs. Broncos

Aaron Glenn addresses Jets' Justin Fields issue

Jets’ struggles hit a new low in London, and head coach Aaron Glenn is now being forced to defend his quarterback. Justin Fields threw for just 45 yards on nine completions, was sacked nine times, and finished with an abysmal -10 net passing yards, apparently the worst mark in franchise history.

Ad

Naturally, questions about Fields’ job security began to fly. When asked if the third-year quarterback would remain the starter heading into Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers, Glenn initially brushed it off, saying,

“Come on man, what kind of question is that?”

However, the Jets coach softened his stance during Monday’s press conference back in New Jersey.

“When you look at what Justin did the games that he played, I didn’t think he was bad at all,” Glenn stated to the media. “In this fifth game, he took a step back. We can’t have that. He knows that better than anyone.”
Ad
Ad

Glenn believes one bad game isn’t enough to make a drastic change. If Fields doesn’t turn things around fast, Tyrod Taylor might be warming up sooner than expected.

Also read: [WATCH] Garrett Wilson's sideline meltdown at Aaron Glenn amid Jets’ first-half disaster vs Broncos

About the author
Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Prasen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications