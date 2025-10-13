11 months after blasting Aaron Rodgers for ruining Jets, Boomer Esaison flips stance on 4x NFL MVP as Aaron Glenn's team struggles with Justin Fields

Aaron Rodgers' exit from the New York Jets may have been a blessing in disguise, as Aaron Glenn's nightmare season in New York just got worse after a 13-11 loss to the Denver Broncos in London. Now sitting at 0-6, the offense looks completely broken, and quarterback Justin Fields is taking much of the blame.Amid the chaos, former NFL MVP Boomer Esiason dropped a surprising take. The former Bengals quarterback, who ripped Aaron Rodgers 11 months ago for “sucking the air out of the [Jets] building,” has completely changed his tune.Appearing on 'Up &amp; Adams,' Esiason didn’t hesitate when asked if the Jets would still be in playoff contention with Rodgers under center.“Boom, 100% boom,” he said. “I think Aaron Rodgers landed on his feet in a much better place, a much more stable situation with Mike Tomlin there in Pittsburgh. But I would say yes, they would be in the playoff hunt had they had Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback.”It’s a reversal in stance from last November when Esiason accused Rodgers of breaking the Jets locker room.Also read: &quot;The Brits are wondering what is happening in London&quot;: Rich Eisen melts down on air amid Aaron Glenn’s baffling first-half decisions vs. BroncosAaron Glenn addresses Jets' Justin Fields issueJets’ struggles hit a new low in London, and head coach Aaron Glenn is now being forced to defend his quarterback. Justin Fields threw for just 45 yards on nine completions, was sacked nine times, and finished with an abysmal -10 net passing yards, apparently the worst mark in franchise history.Naturally, questions about Fields’ job security began to fly. When asked if the third-year quarterback would remain the starter heading into Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers, Glenn initially brushed it off, saying,“Come on man, what kind of question is that?”However, the Jets coach softened his stance during Monday’s press conference back in New Jersey.“When you look at what Justin did the games that he played, I didn’t think he was bad at all,” Glenn stated to the media. “In this fifth game, he took a step back. We can’t have that. He knows that better than anyone.”Glenn believes one bad game isn’t enough to make a drastic change. If Fields doesn’t turn things around fast, Tyrod Taylor might be warming up sooner than expected.Also read: [WATCH] Garrett Wilson's sideline meltdown at Aaron Glenn amid Jets’ first-half disaster vs Broncos