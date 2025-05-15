$12,000,000 Transformers star backs Aaron Rodgers over Kirk Cousins for Vikings' QB spot

The Minnesota Vikings have made clear this offseason that J.J. McCarthy is their QB of the future. Despite various NFL QB's being traded or signing with different franchises, the Vikings stayed quite and allowed former star Sam Darnold to leave the club in free agency.

Furthermore, in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Vikings did not select a QB and instead, decided to add pieces to protect him on the offensive line and more wide receiver options as well.

As a result, it is clear that McCarthy is the guy heading into 2025. However, $12 million worth actor Josh Duhamel, best known for his role in the Transformers series, was questioned about his confidence in McCarthy while appearing on the 'Games with Names' podcast on Thursday with former NFL wide receiver Julian Edelman. On the podcast, Edelman expressed some doubt about what the Vikings should do in 2025 if McCarthy struggles.

What did Julian Edelman say about J.J. McCarthy?

Edelman outlined the scenario of McCarthy struggling early into the season and the franchise looking to strengthen the position mid season, due to the team being in a Super Bowl window right now. The name he threw around was free agent QB Aaron Rodgers.

"How weird would that be to have him [Aaron Rodgers] do the exact same thing that Favre did?" Duhamel questioned.

Edelman then posed the question whether Duhamel would like to see his favorite team acquire Aaron Rodgers or Kirk Cousins mid season if McCarthy struggled.

"Rodgers all day." Duhamel responded, without much hesitation.

Will the Minnesota Vikings acquire a new QB?

At this point, it seems extremely unlikely that the Vikings will sign another QB to challenge J.J. McCarthy for the starting job. The franchise has had ample opportunity to do so already this offseason, and have continually made clear that McCarthy is the guy to lead the offensive unit and the team.

McCarthy had the entire season to learn the Vikings system and how to operate the offensive unit after suffering a season ending knee injury in preseason that required surgery. In that one game, McCarthy had two passing touchdowns and 188 passing yards in a win against the Las Vegas Raiders.

