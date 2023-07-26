$120,000,000 Tyreek Hill makes bold admission regarding Hall of Fame status while dissing Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins. The wide receiver previously spent six seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs which included winning Super Bowl LIV. He also had four seasons of over 1,100 receiving yards and was named a first-team All-Pro three times during his tenure.

Since being traded in March 2022, Tyreek Hill has been hostile about his former team. That notion continued on Wednesday with his latest admission. While speaking to reporters, he said that when he enters the Hall of Fame, he will do so as a member of the Miami Dolphins.

"Tyreek Hill says he plans to enter the Hall of Fame as a Dolphins player."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Omar Kelly @OmarKelly Tyreek Hill says he plans to enter the Hall of Fame as a Dolphins player.

This is a bold statement for two reasons. One being that he is already assuming that he will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the second being that he is completely throwing the success he had with the Kansas City Chiefs on the backburner.

Tyreek Hill is clearly completely decided that his time with the Kansas City Chiefs is in the rear view mirror.

Tyreek Hill awaiting the outcome of NFL investigation

On Father's Day, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was allegedly in an altercation with a worker at a Miami marina. Earlier this week, he released a statement that the situation has been resolved and that no charges will be filed against him for his actions.

The 29-year-old wide receiver was accused of hitting a marina worker after a verbal altercation.

When he was asked about the situation on Wednesday after practice, he said that while he won't divulge any details about the matter, he can say that he is fully cooperating with the NFL's investigation.

"As far as the story, I'm not here to get into that. I'm here to play ball. I understand the question totally, but the issue has been resolved.I'm currently cooperating with the NFL and giving them all the details on what happened that day."

Although law enforcement doesn't appear to be pressing charges, he could still face a suspension. The NFL's investigation into the matter will determine whether or not he will be suspended in the upcoming season. He could also face a fine instead of, or along with a possible suspension.