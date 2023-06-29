Tyreek Hill assault case: Dolphins WR facing trouble with NFL getting involved 

Tyreek Hill could be facing trouble from the NFL. The police reportedly confirmed to TMZ that Hill was recently under investigation for assault and battery and now the NFL appears to be getting involved in the case.

Andy Slater @AndySlater SLATER SCOOP: The NFL has officially requested video from police of the alleged Tyreek Hill incident, law-enforcement sources tell me.



NFL insider Andy Slater reports:

"The NFL has officially requested video from police of the alleged Tyreek Hill incident, law-enforcement sources tell me. The video must be released to the league and others at some point as it’s public record."

According to the local news report, the incident took place at Haulover Marina, which is a South Florida boating spot. The Miami Dolphins star apparently had a confrontation with a charter company employee and allegedly, he assaulted the employee during the tense exchange.

Now, the NFL is looking for video of the incident. Since they've officially made the request for video, which has to be obliged at some point, they are opening their own investigation of the alleged assault, which occurred while Hill was swimming with agent Drew Rosenhaus.

This means, pending the reveal of the actual incident, that Hill could be subject to NFL penalties as well as legal ramifications. If the assault is what the NFL deems as bad enough, he will likely be suspended several games.

This is not the first time Hill has had legal issues. After he was arrested for domestic violence while in college, the wideout was sentenced to a three-year probation, anger-management courses, and a batterer's program for a year. Hill was required to undergo a domestic-abuse evaluation as well.

He has avoided suspension for off-field issues in the NFL thus far, but may not be so lucky this time around. There is no timetable for a resolution of this issue.

Tyreek Hill could face a lengthy suspension

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver is coming off an incredible season- his first with the team. He was a Pro Bowler and had a lot of really good stats. He came into this season saying he wanted to break records.

Tyreek Hill is in trouble

Unfortunately, with a suspension potentially on the way (and a lengthy one is possible), those records may not happen this year. It all depends on what the NFL finds.

