Miami Dolphins and NFL star receiver Tyreek Hill is in the news, but not for the right reasons. After going on a fishing trip with super agent Drew Rosenhaus, there are now reports that Hill reportedly did something not-so-nice.

Per Bleacher Report and Fox Sports' Andy Slater, Hill allegedly slapped a boat employee on the back of the head. Sources told Fox Sports South Florida the crew member does not want to press charges at this time.

Once the news broke, NFL fans were quick to give their thoughts on it with one fan wanting Hill to be suspended for the entire year.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Goodell should suspend him for at least a year and Miami has to surrender a 2024 R1 pick to the Jets. Seems fair to me."

Other NFL fans commented on the alleged situation involving Hill and the boat employee.

So there is a common theme here and most are not too pleased with this latest incident involving Tyreek Hill.

Now, we should point out that at the time of writing, it is not known what led to this incident but we imagine further details might be released at a later date.

Tyreek Hill and Dolphins Super Bowl challengers?

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills

Miami acquired cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams and for some, if Tua Tagovailoa can remain healthy, the Dolphins are in the Super Bowl bubble.

Getting to the postseason though looks to be a tough task. The AFC East is now a stacked division with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills along with Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets primed for deep playoff runs.

The AFC as a whole is tough as well. The Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars are all deemed to be in contention.

Tyreek Hill was superb last season, totaling 1,710 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. One would imagine he would need to hit those heights again if Miami is to seriously challenge for the Super Bowl.

But for now, he has more pressing matters to attend to and hopefully, it all works out well for the Dolphins star.

Poll : 0 votes