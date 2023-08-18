‘It’s a set-up by his parents’: 12yo pro footballer Jeremiah Johnson’s viral age claim raises NFL fans’ suspicion

In December 2022, youth footballer Jeremiah Johnson went viral over the internet for his appearance.

Johnson is a 12-year-old running back from the state of Texas but looks much older than he is. Pictures of Johnson went viral on Twitter in December with many questioning his real age. Turns out, Johnson was 12 years old at the time and just looks much older than he is.

Johnson spoke in an interview with Talk'R Media Network in December shortly after he went viral. He addressed many rumors, confirming his age and saying that the tattoos in the viral pictures were fake:

"I know I don't look like my age. I mean, it doesn't really affect me. When I was six, I started growing a mustache."

When Johnson went viral in December for looking much older than he was, everyone thought he was lying about his age. To this day, people are suspicious about his real age.

Here's how fans reacted:

Jeremiah Johnson is getting recognized by colleges

Valero Alamo Bowl - Washington v Texas

It's safe to say going viral has only benefited Jeremiah Johnson. According to his Instagram (callme_mr.4x_), he is getting looked at by big universities. On March 10, he posted a bunch of pictures of him visiting the University of Texas.

A month later, he posted instances from his visit to TCU on Instagram.

It's no surprise to see Johnson getting looked at major universities as he does look like a promising prospect.

