2 days after Kendra Scott hard launches Zac Brown, Baker Mayfield's wife shares 3-word reaction to her AMAs red carpet look

Baker Mayfield's wife Emily shared a three-word response that captured her admiration for Kendra Scott's stunning American Music Awards debut.

The wife of the Buccs quarterback has established a robust social media following along with her husband's NFL profile. Meanwhile, Scott is the executive chairwoman and designer of her billion-dollar jewelry brand that began in 2002. She has developed the business into a lifestyle brand with 147 stores and a partnership with Target.

Emily shared her reaction on Tuesday by resharing Scott's Instagram carousel post. It documented Scott's red carpet appearance at the AMAs on Monday in Las Vegas.

"Are you kidding @officialkendrascott?? 🔥🔥🔥🔥💛💛💛," Emily wrote on Tuesday.

Baker Mayfield's wife emily mayfield IG Story (image credit: instagram/emilywmayfield)

The timing of Emily's post came shortly after Scott made her relationship with Zac Brown Instagram official. Scott appeared alongside Brown at the AMAs, marking their first major red carpet debut as a couple.

Emily Mayfield and Kendra Scott bring the Texas energy to the spotlight

Kendra Scott wore a silver gown while supporting Zac Brown, who received the show's first-ever Veterans' Voice Award.

According to the Austin American-Statesman on Wednesday, a source told People magazine that Scott and Brown have been dating for "several months." The couple was also photographed together at country artist Jamey Johnson's wedding on May 20.

The relationship between Scott and Mayfield goes further than their common Texas heritage. They have shown entrepreneurial fervor and charitable dedication.

Baker Mayfield's wife recently signed on to join him in announcing their foundation's scholarship program for walk-on student athletes. The Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation will give out two $10,000 scholarships to students who are active walk-on athletes at their respective universities.

Scott's path is reflective of this charitable track. She relocated to Austin at 19 to be near her mom and stepdad, who was fighting brain cancer. Her initial big business, the Hat Box at Barton Creek Square Mall, targeted giving comfortable headgear to chemotherapy patients. Three months post-birth of her first son in 2002, Scott started her jewelry business from her guest room with $500.

